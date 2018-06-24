Erdogan’s Election Gamble Using Cross-Border Military Campaign

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 24 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Turkey Votes for President, Parliament in Snap Election

Turkish people have gone to the polls since 8 a.m. on Sunday to elect the country’s president and parliament.

Iraqi PM, Saeroon Bloc Announce Political Alliance Iraq’s Saeroon bloc, winner of the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections, and Victory Alliance, headed by incumbent prime minister, have announced a Political alliance to form the next government.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Erdogan’s Election Gamble Using Cross-Border Military Campaign

Sunday 24 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan’s Election Gamble Using Cross-Border Military Campaign

Alwaght- On the threshold of Turkey's election, Selahattin Demirtas, the imprisoned co-leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), issued a statement from the jail arguing that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is turning the militaristic policies at home and abroad into a sacred issue for his own political interests. Demirtas added that Erdogan continues this policy at the price of the Turkish youths’ life.

Demirtas was clearly reviling the Erdogan-led military actions over the past few years, including bombing campaigns against the Turkish-inhabited areas inside the county’s borders and the operations that take the military to cross-border missions like in Syria.

But HDP leader is not the only one blasting the president’s military actions policy inside and outside of the country. A couple of days ago, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the president of Republican People’s Party (CHP), criticized the offensives led by the nation’s armed forces at home and abroad in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq against the Kurds and said they were pursuing goals other than the stated ones.

Kilicdaroglu’s comments clearly question Erdogan’s argument that he was running the bombing operation in Qandil area as part of a broader war against terrorism. The CHP leader’s criticism implied that the president has election goals behind the military assaults. Turkey is scheduled to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections less than a week from now.

But Erdogan responded to the disparaging of his opponents, defending the military actions taken over the past few years, adding that Turkey continues to destroy the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Qandil Mountains and the operations in neighboring Syria’s territories.

Elections and Erdogan’s militaristic policy

The criticism from the opposition and Erdogan’s responses came while the country is holding its parliamentary and presidential elections simultaneously. According to the official figures, 60 million eligible voters are to choose a president from 6 candidates, among them the incumbent president Erdogan. The voters also should fill 600 parliamentary seats through their votes.

These elections are deemed a full-scale referendum on whether the Turkish citizens want Erdogan to continue his political life on the top of the nation’s governance structure. Perhaps it is because of this issue that his opponents blasted his foreign wars beside his economic and social agendas.

Certainly, for several years, Turkey has embarked on an aggressive and militaristic policy, leaving behind its policy of “zero-tensions with the neighbors.” Now militarism is a conspicuous feature of the foreign policy of Ankara in dealing with its neighbors such as Syria, Iraq, and Greece. Turkey is at loggerheads with its crucial ally Washington as it continues moving in this policy track.

As many political experts believe, accentuation of militarism in foreign policy works like a double-bladed sword for the policymakers. While the leaders can rely on this policy to consolidate the national unity to the advantage of their objectives, they can also come under fire for the heavy costs of military operations.

Erdogan’s policy is similar to the double-bladed sword, many argue. While his regular speeches, as well as government-run media outlets, signal he is running a nationalistic propaganda campaign to garner support to his military adventures on the Syrian soil, his controversial and, of course, costly involvement in the war is hammered by his critics.

The home criticism finds deeper ground for influence and acceptance by the public as Erdogan’s allies, like the US and Europe, ask him to work towards getting his forces out of Syria. Washington’s stance, beside other actors’ similar calls, send unfriendly signals to Erdogan, sharpening his domestic opponents’ blade of criticism.

Exploiting the foreign war

Despite heavy waves of attacks against his military operations in Syria and Iraq, Erdogan has vigorously defended his postures. In his campaign speeches, Erdogan insisted that he would press ahead with the anti-Kurdish offensive in Syria, signaling that he still had the resolve to play with the card of defending the country against the foreign threats to secure a victory both for his party and himself as a presidential candidate.

A look at the cross-border military campaigns over the past years draws an obvious coincidence between them and the political developments at home. For example, the Operation Euphrates Shield, which was an important phase of military involvement in the Syrian conflict, was resumed in August 2016, a month after a failed military coup against Erdogan. Intervention in Syria’s Afrin, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, was launched on January 20 against the Syrian Kurdish militias holding the northern city. A little more than a month later, Erdogan announced snap elections in the country. In fact, the early elections were announced after Afrin capture.

To put it differently, Erdogan sought an alliance with the far-left National Movement Party and also the army using the Afrin campaign. The Afrin capture offensive also served a will of Erdogan to choke the voice of the opposition at home. The government reacted to the smallest criticism of Afrin operation under the argument of the Ankara right to defend itself. When the army staged the offensive, the nation’s media climate became scene to Erdogan’s nationalistic speeches. In his words, the army, government, and party were united and rallied behind him.

So, the current Turkish battle on the Syrian soil is a strongly effective instrument for Erdogan to veil some of the challenges at home, including the economic growth slowdown starting since past few years. Economic boost was a key dynamic legitimizing and empowering his over-a-decade ruling of the country.

On the other side, his visit of the operating forces in a military uniform for many echoed his long-sought neo-Ottoman power. But this even compounded the opposition-led anti-war disparagement. Still, we need for the elections result to see if such policy served Erdogan’s interest amid suggestions that the June 24 dual elections pose as a poll that will either remove him from power or cement his political strength.

 

Turkey Elections Erdogan Syria Policy Kurds

