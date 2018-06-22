Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 22 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Friday 22 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Major-General Igor Kirillov

Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Alwaght-Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Major-General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, said on Friday that Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) missions in Syria violate the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"The remote nature of investigations as well as the collection, analysis and use of the documents obtained without specialists’ trips to the alleged sites of chemical weapons use, is in direct contradiction to the Convention’s provisions," Kirillov told reporters at a joint press briefing of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia’s Defense Ministry.

He noted that the West seeks to grant OPCW the right to issue guilty verdicts against certain countries and their leaders.

"The United States, the UK, France and their allies are once again trying to mislead the global community and seek confrontation," he said. "Taking advantage of staged chemical weapons attacks, they accuse Syria of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention and Russia of complicity in that. At the same time, a campaign has been launched to turn the OPCW into a politicized institution with the right to issue guilty verdicts against certain countries and their leaders," Kirillov said.

He added that the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, which conducts its investigations relying on the US and its allies, plays an unsavory role.

Douma incident

Russia is concerned that the western investigation into the April chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Douma will result in groundless accusations against Damascus, Kirillov said.

He pointed out that at the West’s behest, the White Helmets had acted in accordance with a scenario tested in Khan Shaykhun in 2017, staging a chemical weapons attack in Douma on April 7, 2018. Russian experts assessing information about the incident came to the conclusion that it had been orchestrated, the Russian general said.

Russia is trying to help the OPCW to overcome systemic failures and flaws and cares about the organization’s reputation, according to Kirillov.

Russia always seeks to use specific facts and arguments whereas "Western opponents usually avoid a substantive talk and reply with slogans," accusing Russia of undermining the OPCW’s prestige and reputation, the general told a joint news briefing of Russia’s Foreign and Defense Ministries.

Syria Russia West US OPCW Chemical Weapons Douma Igor Kirillov

