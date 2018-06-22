Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Alwaght- Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba near the border of occupied Palestinian territories.

The Lebanese Army engineering unit dismantled the device, which was composed of two electronic pieces dedicated to telecommunication, and moved it to one of the Lebanese Army’s posts, according to reports.

In early January , Lebanese government forces uncovered and dismantled an Israeli regime spying device in the country’s southern province of Nabatieh early January.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the device was discovered on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh (Western Zawtar) town, which lies just north of the Litani River.

October last year, Lebanese security forces arrested three people on charges of collecting sensitive information and passing it on to the Tel Aviv regime.

Fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement found an Israeli spying device on the outskirts of Barouk village in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon, located 52 kilometers southeast of Beirut, on August 13 last year.

The Israeli military then remotely detonated the spy device to prevent the de-codification and interpretation of its recorded data.

Over the recent past, there have been rising tensions over Israeli threats of a new war against Lebanon. The regime launched two wars on Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, in both of which the Hezbollah resistance movement inflicted heavy losses on the regime’s military.