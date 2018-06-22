Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 22 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

News

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Russia says US-led Western countries seek to mislead the international community on Syria while seeking confrontation with the Arab state.

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device Lebanese security forces managed on Friday to dismantle a spying device planted by the Israeli regime in the hill of the southern town of Kfar Shuba

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy Russian Ambassador to Lebanon says the so-called “deal of century” with the Israeli regime is a matter of surrender, not peace with the occupation regime.

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the current US foreign policy that are detrimental to the entire international community.

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor At least Eight civilians were killed in an attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement

China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies,

Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader - Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Saudi-led military offensive on Yemen’s lifeline port is an example of the evil nature of bullying powers.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

“Deal of Century” Implies Surrender to ‘Israel’, Not Peace: Russian Envoy

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent

Trump Hit By Challenges Seeking Cheap Oil

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire

US Peace Gesture Not Hiding Long-Term Stay Intention in Afghanistan

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba

Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

Tired of US, Germany Pushed into China’s Open Arms

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Saudi Assault on Yemen’s Main Port Cuts Lifeline for Millions: Aid Agencies

US Irate as Syrian Army Gears up for Operation in Dara’a

Iran to Restart Unlimited Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Fails: Envoy

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM

Friday 22 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Turning into Rogue State: Iran FM

Related Content

Trump Demonstrated Ignorance on Iran, Wider Region: Iran’s FM Zarif

US, Saudi Arabia Armed ISIS Whom Iran Defeated: FM Zarif

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US for repeatedly violating international law and said the country is turning into a “rogue state”.

In an article titled “US Foreign Policy in Crisis” published by Iranian media outlets on Thursday, Zarif responded to a 12-point list of steep demands recently put forward by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a “new” deal with Iran after Washington’s withdrawal from the existing multilateral nuclear agreement.

The US withdrawal from some international agreements and undermining others, coupled with efforts to weaken international organizations, are examples of destructive moves so far by the US government, which have unfortunately darkened the outlook for the international order,” Zarif wrote.

Obviously, the continuation of such policies can endanger the stability of the international community, turning the U.S. into a rogue state and an international outlaw,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister argued that the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the third multilateral agreement that the current US administration has withdrawn from, noting that Washington has also significantly harmed multilateralism and the prospects for international diplomacy by jeopardizing several other multilateral deals, including NAFTA, the global trade system, and parts of the United Nations system.

How can the US government expect to be viewed or treated as a reliable party to another round of serious negotiations following its unilateral and unwarranted withdrawal from an agreement which was the result of hundreds of hours of arduous bilateral and multilateral negotiations, in which the highest ranking US foreign affairs official participated, and which was submitted to the Security Council by the US and adopted unanimously as an international commitment under Article 25 of the Charter?” Zarif questioned.

Mr. Pompeo has forgotten that it is the US government that needs to prove the credibility of its words and legitimacy of its signature, and not the party that has complied with its international obligations and sticks to its word,” the top Iranian diplomat pointed out.

Pompeo said on May 21 that Washington would increase the financial pressure on Iran by imposing the “strongest sanctions in history” on the Islamic Republic if Tehran refuses to change the course of its foreign and domestic policy.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US Javad Zarif Pompeo Foreign Policy

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza