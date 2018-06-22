ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

Alwaght- An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, a cleric considered to be the ideological leader of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, the Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

He was sentenced to death on Friday over his role in a deadly 2016 suicide attack at Jakarta Starbucks cafe carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

Abdurrahman, who police and prosecutors said is a key ideologue for ISIS, in the world's largest Muslim nation, kneeled and kissed the floor as the panel of five judges announced the sentence.

Several hundred paramilitary and counterterrorism police secured the Jakarta court where the trial took place.

Fears of attacks have been elevated in Indonesia after suicide bombings in the country's second-largest city, Surabaya, last month that were carried out by families including their young children.

The suicide bombings in Surabaya killed 26 people, including 13 attackers. Two families carried out the attacks, using children as young as 7.

Police said the leader of those bombers was part of the network of fighters inspired by Abdurrahman.

During the trial, prosecutors said Abdurrahman's instructions from prison, where he was serving a terrorism-related sentence, resulted in several attacks in Indonesia.

The court said there was no reason for leniency. It gave seven days for defense lawyers to consider lodging an appeal.

Abdurrahman has refused to recognize the authority of the court, part of his rejection of secular government in Indonesia and desire to replace it with ISIS Takfiri ideology.

According to prosecutors, Abdurrahman founded Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which pledged allegiance to ISIL and was opposed to Indonesia's secular government.

Executions in Indonesia, which has long faced threats from armed groups, are carried out by firing squad.