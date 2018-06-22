Civilians Killed in Fresh US-Led Attack on Syria’s Deir- Ez-Zor

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 22 June 2018

An Indonesian court has sentenced to death Aman Abdurrahman, the ideological leader of Indonesian supporters of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Alwaght-At least Eight civilians were killed on Thursday in a fresh attack by the US-led international coalition through a number of raids on al-Sha’afa village in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Local sources reported that at least eight citizens were killed, many others were injured and huge destruction affected the houses after warplanes of the US-led international coalition carried out many raids on the citizens’ houses.

The sources added that the aggression caused big destruction to the houses and infrastructure to a degree that forced the citizens leave their houses fleeing the fierce shelling of the collation.

On Wednesday, Syrian government army and allied forces have reportedly fully liberated a nearly 1,000-square mile territory from the ISIS terrorist group to the east from Palmyra.

According to Sana news agency, the government forces have liberated a part of the desert between Homs and Deir ez-Zor provinces reaching the border with Iraq.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Free Syrian Army and the US special operations forces were preparing a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the Russian official, Free Syrian Army militants have already brought canisters with chlorine to a settlement in Deir ez-Zor to stage another "chemical attack against civilians.

