Ansarullah Forces Still Control Yemen’s Hudaydah Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni officials say the airport in the strategic port city of Hudaydah is still under the control of the Ansarullah movement, rejecting reports that the facility had fallen to the hands of Saudi-backed invaders.

Yemen's army spokesman Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman on Thursday dismissed claims that the aggressors had gained ground in Hudaydah as he showed photos of enemy armored vehicles blown up in the city.

He also hailed the Yemeni fighters' achievements in the country's western coast as a "miracle."

The Yemeni fighters, Luqman said, have been fighting against Daesh and al-Qaeda militants in Hudaydah's al-Durayhimi district, and have surrounded all Saudi-backed forces and mercenaries in the al-Jah neighborhood.

The mercenaries have two choices, either to surrender or die, he pointed out.

His remarks came after Saudi commander Brigadier Abdul Salam al-Shehi claimed on Wednesday that the Hudaydah airport had been “completely cleared” and was “under control” of his forces.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that the aggressors had been defeated in Yemen's western coast despite possessing numerous weapons and enjoying financial and media support.

He further described the invaders' battle as "a mass suicide," saying the offensive is aimed at killing Yemenis and end their sovereignty.

The Yemeni people will not give in to any pressure, Abdulsalam said, emphasizing that Houthi fighters had foiled the enemies' "foolish" plots with a swift attack.