China Vows to Continue Normal Trade Ties with Iran

Alwaght- China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the country’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday in Beijing.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comment at a regular news briefing when asked if Chinese firms would withdraw from the Iranian market.

The comments come after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, met recently on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Qingdao, China.

The two presidents discussed expansion of relations especially in economic and political areas.

Four cooperation documents in the areas of research, fight against drug trafficking, stock market and road construction were signed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian president said China played an important and effective role during the negotiations between Iran and major world powers which led to the conclusion of the historic nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Now, Beijing has also a very important role in the reinforcement of the JCPOA and fulfillment of the other sides' commitments," Rouhani said.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

After US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on May 6, all heads of states of signatory states but US has reassured Tehran that they will remain committed to the landmark agreement.