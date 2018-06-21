Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Alwaght- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis and serves the interests of terrorists who are trying to spread chaos in the country.

Zakharova’s remarks came during a press conference held in Moscow on Wednesday.

She said that normal life returned to most of the Syrian areas as the Syrian government gives special intention to the areas cleared from terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta and the northern countryside of Homs in order to reconstruct what has been destroyed by the terrorists.

The spokeswoman pointed out to the Russian efforts for reaching a political settlement to the crisis in Syria, in cooperation with the Syrian government and its partners in Astana meetings, others concerned parties, UN, and “opposition”.

Zakharova warned against preparing for new provocations through the use of chemical weapons to accuse the Syrian Arab Army.

She added that the US has resumed funding the so-called ‘White Helmets’ organization.

Last week Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the American, French, Turkish and Israeli troops present in Syria are occupying forces.