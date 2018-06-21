Saudis Troops Raping Yemeni Women, Committing Other War Crimes: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght- Saudi troops are raping Yemeni women and committing other war crimes while destroying international aid supplies, says the leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

"We will face all of the incursions on the ground. Our determination will never be dented," Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi was quoted by al-Masirah on Wednesday.

He added that the kingdom and its allies were exploiting political problems in Yemen in order to occupy the war-torn country’s south.

Houthi noted that Yemen's Red Sea coasts will turn into a graveyard for his those who try to invade the country.

Earlier Wednesday, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, loyal to ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, claimed that they have seized the airport in the port city of Hudaydah from the Houthi Ansarullah fighters.

The Hudaydah airport lies just eight kilometers from the city’s port, through which three-quarters of Yemen’s imports pass, providing a lifeline for millions of people.

Yemen's vital port city of Hudaydah is under attack by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, employing both airstrikes and ground troops from the United Arab Emirates. The US, the Israeli regime and France have also deployed special forces to assist Saudi-led forces attacking the key port.

International aid groups say that the offensive launched last week to drive out the popular Ansarullah movement from the port is disrupting the delivery of critical food and medical supplies in a nation already gripped by famine and facing a devastating humanitarian crisis.

The Ansarullah fighters and allied armed forces, however, said that they have dealt a heavy blow to the aggressors, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.