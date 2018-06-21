Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 21 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said that the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria hinders reaching a political settlement to the crisis

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Thursday 21 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei deplored the Saudi-led military offensive to seize Yemen’s lifeline port, saying the US-backed assault is yet another indicator of the evil nature of bullying powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Wednesday that the “bloody” and “criminal” attacks against Hudaydah by a number of countries possessing advanced weapons and with an aim to strip the Yemeni people of their control over a vital seaport “is another example of the evil nature of world bullies.”

The Leader made the comments during a meeting with Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani and a number of parliamentarians in Tehran.

The coalition has been attacking the port city, which takes in the bulk of the already-impoverished nation’s imports, since June 13.

The allies have been bombing Yemen since 2015 to restore its Riyadh-friendly former government.

The US and some of its allies provide the Saudi-led forces with logistical support, bombing coordinates, a commando contingent, and aerial refueling.

The Leader also pointed to the US policy of separating migrant children from their families, and criticized the harrowing nature of the practice.

The matter of separating thousands of children from their mothers [at the U.S. border] is a serious issue. One cannot watch with a sound state of mind these children crying on TV. How can they commit such a crime of separating children from their mothers for the excuse of implementing some policy? This shows how evil they really are."

He continued: "They are the same people who gathered a number of big states to confront the Yemeni people over the sea-port, to take the only port, the only passage for the oppressed Yemeni people away [to receive humanitarian aids]. They, unhesitatingly, kill humans: this shows how cruel they are."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that Iran would not submit to conventions that undermine the nation’s independence and added: "The country members of these conventions have no role in creating them. The global powers prepare these conventions based on their own interests and benefits. Then, allied, submissive, compliance countries enact these conventions in their countries. When an independent state, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, rejects them, it is reproached by saying, ‘150 other countries have accepted the agreement, why wouldn’t you accept it? Some of these conventions have useful articles; no problem.

Ayatollah Khamenei then offered a solution to the nation to resist submissively abiding by conventions that only secure the interests of a few major powers and held: “The solution is that the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis/ Iranian Parliament) itself enact these articles as laws. For instance, a law for combating money laundering or a law for combating terrorism can be enacted. We should not accept things when we don’t know their eventual consequences, while we know the potential problems, for the sake of some positive aspects."

