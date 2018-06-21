Attack on Yemen’s Hudaydah Example of Evil Nature of Bullying Powers: Iran’s Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei deplored the Saudi-led military offensive to seize Yemen’s lifeline port, saying the US-backed assault is yet another indicator of the evil nature of bullying powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Wednesday that the “bloody” and “criminal” attacks against Hudaydah by a number of countries possessing advanced weapons and with an aim to strip the Yemeni people of their control over a vital seaport “is another example of the evil nature of world bullies.”

The Leader made the comments during a meeting with Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani and a number of parliamentarians in Tehran.

The coalition has been attacking the port city, which takes in the bulk of the already-impoverished nation’s imports, since June 13.

The allies have been bombing Yemen since 2015 to restore its Riyadh-friendly former government.

The US and some of its allies provide the Saudi-led forces with logistical support, bombing coordinates, a commando contingent, and aerial refueling.

The Leader also pointed to the US policy of separating migrant children from their families, and criticized the harrowing nature of the practice.

The matter of separating thousands of children from their mothers [at the U.S. border] is a serious issue. One cannot watch with a sound state of mind these children crying on TV. How can they commit such a crime of separating children from their mothers for the excuse of implementing some policy? This shows how evil they really are."

He continued: "They are the same people who gathered a number of big states to confront the Yemeni people over the sea-port, to take the only port, the only passage for the oppressed Yemeni people away [to receive humanitarian aids]. They, unhesitatingly, kill humans: this shows how cruel they are."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that Iran would not submit to conventions that undermine the nation’s independence and added: "The country members of these conventions have no role in creating them. The global powers prepare these conventions based on their own interests and benefits. Then, allied, submissive, compliance countries enact these conventions in their countries. When an independent state, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, rejects them, it is reproached by saying, ‘150 other countries have accepted the agreement, why wouldn’t you accept it? Some of these conventions have useful articles; no problem.

Ayatollah Khamenei then offered a solution to the nation to resist submissively abiding by conventions that only secure the interests of a few major powers and held: “The solution is that the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis/ Iranian Parliament) itself enact these articles as laws. For instance, a law for combating money laundering or a law for combating terrorism can be enacted. We should not accept things when we don’t know their eventual consequences, while we know the potential problems, for the sake of some positive aspects."