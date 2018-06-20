Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 20 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War

Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

Alwaght- Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world's two largest economies is intensifying.

According to report by Rhodium Group, Chinese investments totaled $1.8 billion from January through May, representing a 92-percent drop against the same period a year ago. That’s the lowest level in seven years, according to the research provider that tracks Chinese foreign investment.

Chinese corporations that had been pumping cash into the US to cement ties over a long period have cut their investments in recent years. In 2017, investments declined by 36 percent to $29.7 billion from $46.5 billion during the previous year.

"The more confrontational approach of the Trump administration toward economic relations with China has cast some doubt, in these companies' minds, about their position here,” said Thilo Hanemann, a director at Rhodium Group, as quoted by CNN Money.

The plunge was reportedly triggered by an ongoing trade conflict between Washington and Beijing, in which the US administration has taken an aggressive stance towards Chinese trade policies. Last week, the White House introduced 25-percent tariffs targeting $50 billion of Chinese imports to the country. US President Donald Trump threatened to hit another $200-billion of Chinese goods with an extra 10-percent tariff after Beijing retaliated.

Trump has persistently slammed Chinese trade practices, calling them unfair. The US president has also accused Chinese companies of stealing American technology and intellectual property. As a part of restrictive measures in March, the US imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from China along with other countries including India and Russia. Earlier this month, that measure was extended to some of the US’ traditional allies – the EU, Canada and Mexico.

