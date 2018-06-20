Why US Pin Airstrike against Iraqi Popular Forces on Israeli Regime?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 20 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War

92 Percent Plunge in Chinese Investment in US amid Rising Trade War

Chinese investment in the US plummeted by 92 percent in the first five months of 2018 as trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Why US Pin Airstrike against Iraqi Popular Forces on Israeli Regime?

Wednesday 20 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Why US Pin Airstrike against Iraqi Popular Forces on Israeli Regime?

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor

Reasons Why US, Iraq’s PMF May End UP Clashing

Alwaght- The east of Syria came to regional and international focus afresh this week when air raid targeted a coalition of Syria army and its allies fighting terrorists in al-Hari town in Abu Kamal district in Deir ez-Zor province. Reactions to the attack went more serious when Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-run organization, reported that the bombing killed some 52 pro-government forces, adding that at least 30 were Iraqis and 16 others were Syrians.

Shortly after the reports, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stated that an American fighter jet fired two missiles on the bases of PMF’s 45th and 45th Brigades, responsible for the protection of border with Syria. The attack, PMF continued, killed 22 and injured 12 of the anti-terror fighters. The raid also drew a strong response of Baghdad  that called the attack “support for ISIS”.

US Central Command denied responsibility, however, saying in a statement there were “no strikes by US or Coalition forces in that area during the time in question”. Instead, unnamed US officials told AFP and CNN that the strike was carried out by the Israeli regime's air force.

The US ambassador to Baghdad Douglas A. Silliman also responded to the speculations, rejecting that the American fighter jets were involved in the deadly strike against Hashd al-Shaabi, a local name for PMF.

The US has openly held the Israeli regime accountable for the attack, something unprecedented in the US regional policy. But why did Washington rejects involvement in the airstrike and blamed it on Israeli regime?

Fear of Iraq’s strong response

Analysts suggest that what caused the Americans to rush for clearing themselves from the attack and pinning it on Israelis is due to their concerns over Iraqis' serious reaction. The PMF is a leading opponent of the American military presence in Iraq. Any harm to its forces can unleash severe military responses to foreign forces that are based in the West Asian country.

Support the PMF, Iraq’s foreign ministry released a statement, saying that it severely blasts attack on Iraqi forces operating against ISIS terrorist group in the county or Syrian territories, maintaining that the attack serves as a favor to the fundamentalist militant groups.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais Khazali, as a leading subunit of PMF, in a statement held that either the American or the Israeli warplanes were responsible for the raid, adding that there is a suspicious scenario hostile to the forces fighting the terrorists. The statement also urged the Iraqi government to specify who was behind the attack and take appropriate measures in reaction regardless of the identity of the attacking party.

“Iraq should firmly stand in the face of the [American and Israeli] threatening plans until they are fully repelled,” the Iraqi popular anti-terror organization further held.

The statement’s text reflects that PMF, as champions of the anti-ISIS battle, are unwilling to show flexibility to any American-led hostilities against their fighters.

Preventing harm to Washington’s regional credit

One of the key reasons that drive the Americans to attribute the attack in Deir ez-Zor to the Israeli army was scapegoat to avoid having to shoulder the responsibility in regional affairs including the fight against terrorism.

The US knows that the fighters who came under attack in al-Hari were members of a key force that has been fighting ISIS terrorist group since 2014, and attack against them damages the America image in the region.

On the other side, Washington marks interests for itself in Syria and Iraq and wants to save them under any circumstances. If Washington is proven to be the culprit behind the recent attack, then it should expect serious endangerment of its position and interests in the two crisis-hit nations. The fast trick to save interests was to shift the blame on Tel Aviv which is the black sheep of the Western-led alliance in the highly chaotic West Asia. In fact, the best option is to foist the costs on a regime with no credibility in the region and has record of violations against different nations.

Fear of more anti-American sentiments

Regardless of who is responsible for the air assault, the very attack against fighters of a popular anti-terror organization and killing at least 22 of them is unacceptable for the Iraqi government and people. On the other side, the regional public knows that Tel Aviv is the sole ally of Washington with closest intelligence and military cooperation. Therefore, any attack, even if is carried out by the Israelis, is not disconnected from the US. This mindset was put to show in recent Iraqi parliamentary election. People gave vote lead to the utterly anti-American forces in the country, hence exhibiting their opposition to the US pr e in Iraq. And the fresh attack on the PMF units in Deir ez-Zor even compounds the antipathy to the US and sets the stage for a new round of public demands to the government to confront Washington’s meddling and influence in Iraq.

From another aspect, even if the June 18 attack is proven to be conducted by Israeli drones, the US image would not be burnished in the eyes of the Syrian people rather it would confirm the US coordination with Tel Aviv which in the past few months intensified striking Syrian government’s positions. Popular rancor against the US strips the country of a place in future Syrian equations, and makes occupying Americans forces to withdraw from the war-torn country at the end of the road. 

US Airstrike Iraq PMF Syria Israeli Regime

