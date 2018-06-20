Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 20 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba

180 Missing In Indonesian Ferry Disaster in Lake Toba

The number of people missing after a ferry capsized at Indonesia’s Lake Toba topped 180, Reuters reported.

At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

UN Suspends Humanitarian Ops in Besieged Gaza after US Budget Cut The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees will be forces to suspend some of its Gaza operations, deteriorating the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire

Wednesday 20 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
At least 30 Afghan Soldiers killed in Taliban First Major Attack since Ceasefire
Alwaght – At least 30 Afghan soldiers have been killed after Taliban attacked two military checkpoints in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday.

The deadly attacks were the militant group's first major attack since a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ended on Sunday.

Provincial governor Abdul Qafoor Malikzai told  the Reuters news agency Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours. Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council, said one military base was targeted, in the district of Balamerghab.

"Large numbers of Taliban came from several directions,” Bek said. “After hours of heavy fighting 30 Afghan security forces were killed and the Taliban captured the base".

Fifteen Taliban were killed in other areas of the province overnight, he said, adding that the militants prepared their attacks and did reconnaissance of the area during their ceasefire.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Naqibullah Amini, spokesman for the Badghis police, confirmed the death of 30 soldiers and said the Taliban killed four soldiers in separate attacks on security checkpoints in the same district.

The government also called a ceasefire for the holiday and Taliban fighters headed into cities across the country over the weekend as both sides celebrated the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

President Ashraf Ghani extended his unilateral ceasefire, initially due to end on Wednesday, by 10 days.

Some have criticized his ceasefire, which allowed the Taliban to freely enter government-held areas, including the capital, Kabul.

"The consequences could be disastrous,” a senior Western diplomat in Kabul said this week.

Some 17 years into the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the country is still suffering from insecurity and militancy.

The Taliban militants are active in two-thirds of the country and fully control four percent of it, while ISIS militants have established a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Afghanistan.

 

