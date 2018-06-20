US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council

Alwaght- The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the expected withdrawal while insulting the 47-member international council as "a cesspool of political bias" that acts as "a protector of human rights abusers".

Washington's measure echoed it 2017 move to pullout from the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), accusing the body of "continuing anti-Israel bias".

The US was angered in 2011 when UNESCO members granted Palestine full membership of the body, despite opposition from its ally Israel.

That year the US stopped paying its dues to the 195-member organization but did not officially withdraw.

The US opposes any move by UN bodies to recognize the Palestinians as a state or condemns Tel Aviv's crimes against Palestinians.

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted a statement, saying "Today the U.S. took a stand against some of the world's worst human rights violators by withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council. By elevating and protecting human rights violators and engaging in smear campaigns against democratic nations, the UNHRC makes a mockery of itself, its members, and the mission it was founded on. For years, the UNHRC has engaged in ever more virulent anti-American, and anti-Israel invective and the days of U.S. participation are over."

The move, which the Trump administration has threatened for months, came down one day after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights slammed the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border as "unconscionable."

The Trump administration's policy of separating families was announced April 6 and went into effect in May.

Nearly 2,000 immigrant children were separated from parents over a period of about six weeks in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number is a dramatic uptick from the nearly 1,800 family separations from October 2016 through February 2018.