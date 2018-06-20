Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra

Alwaght- An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

Israeli regime is believed to have carried out more than 100 strikes in the south and west of Syria in the last few years e. Damascus believes the attacks are aimed at boosting terrorist as the tide of the seven-year-old war has dramatically turned in President Assad's favor.

Tel Aviv has also been providing weapons to anti-Damascus militants as well as medical treatment to Takfiri elements wounded in Syria.

On Tuesday, a US official said Israel was behind an airstrike on the Syrian town of al-Hari, where over 22 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing "rejection and condemnation of any air operations targeting forces in areas where they are fighting ISIS, whether in Iraq or Syria or any other area where there is a battlefield against this enemy that threatens humanity."

The Israeli regime has even set up field hospitals to treat wounded militants evacuated from Syria.

Furthermore, the Syrian army has repeatedly seized huge quantities of Israeli-made weapons and advanced military equipment from the foreign-backed militants inside Syria.