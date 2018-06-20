Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 20 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council

The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy

Wednesday 20 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy
Alwaght- Leader of Britain's Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

"It's tragic and shocking to see innocent children caged like animals at US migrant camps and to hear their cries of anguish after being forcibly separated from their parents," the opposition leader said in a tweet on Tuesday.

 “It's immoral and goes against fundamental human rights we must always respect, no matter the situation,” he added.

The Trump administration's policy of separating families was announced April 6 and went into effect in May.

Nearly 2,000 immigrant children were separated from parents over a period of about six weeks in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number is a dramatic uptick from the nearly 1,800 family separations from October 2016 through February 2018.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May also distanced herself from Trump’s immigration policy, saying that the UK approach “very clear and humane”. Later on Tuesday, Downing Street stated: “We do not separate child refugees from their families.”

The UN Human Rights Council also blasted on Monday Trump’s new policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the US-Mexican border, calling it “unconscionable” and akin to child abuse.

Members of US Congress have introduced legislation to end the practice of separating families, but continue to call on Trump to unilaterally stop the practice.                      

Trump, however, has defended the ‘zero tolerance’ policy saying he does not want his country to become a “migrant camp”, while the practice has brought international condemnation from global leaders and human rights organizations.

Currently, there are over 10,000 children being detained in the United States.

 

