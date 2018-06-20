Cultural Relations Means to Break Arab-Israeli Ties’ Taboo

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 20 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council

US Pulls Out of ’Cesspool’ UN Human Rights Council

The US in yet another biased pro-Israeli measure has announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing the body of bias against Israeli regime.

Israeli Spy Drone Crashes in Syria’s Quneitra An Israeli spy drone has crashed in Syrian town of Hader in Quneitra province as the Tel Aviv regime continues to violate the airspace of the Arab country.

UK’s Corbyn Slams Trump’s ’Tragic, Shocking, Immoral’ Immigration Policy Leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has deplored US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policy as “tragic and shocking”.

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Cultural Relations Means to Break Arab-Israeli Ties’ Taboo

Wednesday 20 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Cultural Relations Means to Break Arab-Israeli Ties’ Taboo

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As the time goes by, new reports of unofficial and behind-the-scenes relations between Arab governments and the Israeli regime emerge, making it clear that some Arab governments are seriously considering diplomatic normalization with Tel Aviv. Al Khalifia monarchy in Bahrain is one of those who is going against the Arab world’s taboos.

Mounir Boshnaghi, the advisor to World Legacy Department at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, told The Bahraini daily Akhbar al-Khaleej that an Israeli delegation is set to visit Bahrain for the 42nd World Heritage Committee session scheduled to be held in the Bahraini capital between June 24 and July 4.

Bahrain is an Arab Muslim country that does not officially recognize the Israeli regime as a state. Attendance of an official Israeli delegation is not consistent with Bahrain regime’s official position on Tel Aviv. Perhaps it is because of this issue that the Bahraini officials tried to justify its presence, saying “An Israeli delegation will attend the meetings because this is an international meeting organized by UNESCO and Bahrain is just the host.” 

He also noted that any member of the UN “has the right to participate, including Israel,” claiming that Bahrain would avoid politicizing the event.

Manama-Tel Aviv secret relations record

But the Israeli cultural delegation’s attendance is not the first case disclosing the fact that Bahrain and the Israeli regime have unofficial ties. One of the first Bahraini-Israeli contacts took place in September 1994, the year the then Israeli Environment Minister Yossi Sarid paid a visit to the tiny Persian Gulf Arab monarchy heading an of a high-ranking delegation. Since then, the two sides pursued their unofficial relations on the sly.

In 2000, Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa met with the then Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Shimon Peres at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Shortly afterward, Manama lifted the ban on Israeli products. And in 2009, the then Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni met with the Bahraini King Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa in New York. This was just a short list of Al Khalifa rulers’ efforts to establish unofficial contacts to pave the way for diplomatic normalization.

In October 2013, Bahrain Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary for Regional and Arab Affairs Hamad al-Amer asserted that his country could normalize its ties with Tel Aviv. In November of the same year, the Israeli goods began openly flowing into Bahrain.

In October 2014, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper in a note claimed that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE have changed their view on the relations with Tel Aviv. Exactly a year later, the Sky News networks reported that Bahrain and some other Persian Gulf Arab states were in talks with the Tel Aviv to buy the Israeli-developed Iron Dome air defense systems. The report was never denied by any of the named states, signaling that the Arab leaders no longer cautiously hide their contacts with the Israelis from the public.

Since then, more news reports came out to inform of Israeli-Bahraini meeting and cooperation, with neither rejecting the links. The last one was a visit of a three-member Bahraini delegation to the occupied Palestinian territories. The delegation traveled after the American President Donald Trump’s recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli capital. The visit caused anger among the Palestinians who blasted the delegation upon its arrival at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Using culture to break taboos

 The report by Akhbar al-Khaleej suggests that the Israeli delegation is visiting to participate in a cultural event hosted by the small island kingdom. In fact, the delegation is following cultural goals behind its traveling.

But this is not the first time, Manama leaders break the taboo of relations with Tel Aviv under the guise of culture. A large part of secret ties they established with the Israelis over the past decades has been wrapped with majorly cultural and non-political areas of cooperation.

Sarid’s visit announced to be non-political. Moreover, government representatives’ participation in an art show in Haifa, Israel Football Association’s delegation visit to Manama, and other exchanges of trips over the past years were veiled in cultural cover but they certainly do not take place without political backgrounds.

In the eyes of Bahraini leaders, taking a cultural road to normalization can cause less controversy. Still, 20 years of secrecy and decline to give publicity to ties with Tel Aviv signal that public backlash fears still pose a firm obstacle to normalization project.

Bahrain obeys Saudi Arabia

Bahrain is not the only Persian Gulf monarchy with unofficial links to Tel Aviv. These days, the Saudi-Israeli half-official-half-unofficial relations make regular headlines for regional and international media.

Up to last year, Anwar Ishki, former army general and current intelligence official of Saudi Arabia, was almost the only Saudi official known for setting up ties with the Israelis. But things changed this year as Israeli National Security Advisor revealed to have met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Mohammed during his trip to New York two months ago met with Jewish organizations with strong links to the Israeli regime, such as AIPAC.

This makes Bahrain’s thaw efforts not a surprise as Manama rulers are apparent followers of Saudi foreign policy. Bahrain’s anti-Iranian stances as well as pro-Riyadh position in Yemen war bear witness to a full compliance with Saudi mindset.

Bahraini regime has two reasons to try to cozy up to the Israeli regime: To comply with the Saudi pro-normalization policy and to win Tel Aviv backing as a partial guarantee to its dictatorship despite popular opposition.

The West-backed kingdom has been hit by popular uprising since 2011. Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Opposition movements have been outlawed and hundreds of dissidents have been imprisoned - with many stripped of their nationality.

It seems that Arab regimes have opted to court Israeli regime and its major Ally the US instead of supporting oppressed Palestinians in exchange for the formers' support to maintain their throne.

 

