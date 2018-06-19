Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth

Alwaght- Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Monday that "Ahmad al-Khatib, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, has been removed from his position," citing a royal decree, without giving a reason.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show a female performer in a tight pink costume, drawing outrage from Saudi arch-conservatives.

The video posted by Ali Shihabi, founder of the pro-Saudi think tank Arabia Foundation, included a cutaway shot from the circus and monologues from several men who emphasised the need to uphold Islamic principles.

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Khatib's sacking comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reforms that have ended decades-long bans on women driving, cinemas and mixed-gender concerts.

The vigorous backlash against the Russian circus underscores the challenges facing the prince as he seeks to modernize a country steeped in conservatism.

The petro-state has some of the world's toughest restrictions on women, who are required to wear body-shrouding abaya robes in public.