  Tuesday 19 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

News

Saudi Regime Sacks Entertainment Chief over Circus Performer’s Tight Cloth

Saudi regime has fired the head of its entertainment authority after performance of a Russian circus n Riyadh, which included women wearing "indecent clothes".

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

Bahraini Regime To Host Israeli Delegation for UNESCO Meeting A delegation representing Israeli regime will reportedly travel to Bahrain later this month for a UNESCO event in Manama, triggering fresh outcry among the Muslim nation that is strongly opposed to the Al Khalifah regime’s warming relations with Tel Aviv.

Trade War Escalates as China Vows to Retaliate Tariffs on $200 B of Its Goods The US Trade fight with China is escalating as Beijing vows to retaliate "forcefully" against Washington’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Israeli Regime Charges Ex-minister with Spying for Iran Israeli regime has charged a former energy minister with “passing information” to Iran and engaging in acts of “espionage” against the Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter

Tuesday 19 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Condemns US, Turkish Presence in Manbij as ’Blatant’ Violation of UN Charter
US forces set up a new base in Manbij, Syria May 8, 2018. REUTERS

Alwaght - Syria strongly condemned the presence of Turkish and American forces around the northern town of Manbij, and stressed that it is more determined to free the entire Syrian territory from any foreign force.

“The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its strong condemnation and absolute rejection of the incursion of Turkish and US troops in the vicinity of the city of Manbij, which comes in the context of the continued Turkish and US aggression against the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” state news agency SANA said on Tuesday, quoting a foreign ministry statement.

The statement added, "Syrian people and the Syrian Arab Army which achieved the successive achievements against terrorist groups, are more resolute to liberate the entire Syrian soil from any foreign presence and preserve the sovereignty and unity of Syria."

The ministry also called on the international community "to condemn the US and Turkish aggressive behavior, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

The reaction came after Turkish and US troops on Monday began independent patrols along the line separating Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria from the town of Manbij, which is controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF’s backbone, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been a source of tensions between Turkey and the US, which both are military active in Syria without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group and an affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but the US considers the Kurdish group an ally in Syria.

The US angered Turkey by announcing a plan for the formation of a Kurdish militant force in Syria near the Turkish border, prompting Ankara in January to launch a military operation against the US-backed militants.

In March, Turkey seized the Syrian city of Afrin and threatened to expand its offensive to Manbij.

Earlier this month, Ankara and Washington agreed a plan on the disarming and withdrawal of the YPG, from the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

However, reports have emerged that The US continues to supply the Kurdish Militias with arms.

A SDF source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik that the US is boosting its military presence in Deir ez-Zor.

"There are three US military bases in the region, where the Americans are strengthening their presence. Over the last four days, the United States has sent us 250 trucks with Hummer armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and pick-ups, as part of the operation against ISIS, which we continue to wage in eastern Deir ez-Zor. The US ammunition and armored vehicles are delivered overland from the territory of northern Iraq through the Semelka border control post, and from there to the east of Deir ez-Zor."

According to the Russian news agency, to date, the US has sent a total of 4,800 trucks with weapons and armored vehicles for the Kurdish militias.

 

 

