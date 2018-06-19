What’s Behind US Raids on Syrian Army, Its Allies?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Palestinian Authority Warns US Aid Plan for Gaza Aims to Grant Concessions to Israeli Regime

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Analysis

What’s Behind US Raids on Syrian Army, Its Allies?

Tuesday 19 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind US Raids on Syrian Army, Its Allies?

Alwaght- Several months after the defeat of ISIS and other terrorist groups across Syria and particularly Damascus outskirts in sweeping operations led by the Syrian government forces and backed by the Iran-led Axis of Resistance and Russia, now Syria is ready to see the return of peace and stability to the war-hit regions.

But, on the other side, efforts are underway by the US and the allied parties such as Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime to see the perpetuation of the crisis, now in its eighth year. Over the past months, Tel Aviv and US-led military coalition launched several airstrikes targeting the Syrian government’s positions across the country. And in the latest development, on June 18, the coalition’s fighter jets bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in Al-Hari town in Abu Kamal near the border with Iraq. According to the news reports, the attack left considerable casualties. Reuters quoted a Syrian government forces commander as saying that the attack was "probably" launched by US drones which were targeting positions of Iraqi factions between Albu Kamal and Tanf and Syrian military positions. The strike reportedly targeted Syrian army and the allied Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the region which is located between Abu Kamal and Al-Tanf.

On the heels of the attack, the Pentagon Spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway issued a statement denying that the attack was by the so-called international anti-ISIS coalition, formed in 2014. But such a drone attack close to a military base where the American forces are stationed strengthens the theory that Washington was behind the bombing. But why does the US strike the Syrian army and PMF base

Cutting Resistance front’s links on Syria-Iraq border

The key drive behind the coalition’s raid in the border city of Abu Kamal is weakening and if possible cutting off the Resistance camp’s links on the two sides of the border. Abu Kamal is one of the largest cities of Deir ez-Zor province with majority of its territory being desert. A route linking Baghdad to Damascus through Abu Kamal and Al-Qa’im border cities provides the key connection line for the Resistance forces moving between Syria and Iraq. Moreover, the region is a key border hub for security, military, and trade exchanges between the two neighbors. Al-Qa’im city in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province was the first Iraqi point to fall to the advancing ISIS fighters in 2014. Abu Kamal, on the other side of the border, was the last region of the major ISIS concentration in Syria liberated by the syrian army in 2017. Following Al-Qa’im and Abu Kamal recapture, the Baghdad-Al-Qa’im-Abu Kamal-Damascus route served as a key supply and transportation line for the Resistance forces moving between the two terror-hit countries. The ISIS defeat opened the door for PMF to deploy forces to the border areas, something represented a source of concern for the Americans who feared the anti-terror camp’s power gain. That is why many analysts hold Washington accountable for the attack, arguing that it is a failed move to sever the Resistance’s contact lines on the two sides of the border.

Empowering ISIS remnants for continued crisis

Over the past few months, ISIS empowerment has been a key strategy the US was pursuing in Syria and particularly in Deir ez-Zor. According to the latest report published by the Russian ministry of defense, the US-controlled areas in the east of the Euphrates River have been safe haven for ISIS remnants. The attack comes only three days after the Syrian army reclaimed 40-kilometer Haql Al-Ward-Faydha Ibn Mowayne highway in Deir ez-Zor’s Mayadin District and cleared the roadside mines planted by the ISIS forces. Americans very likely seek to check more Syrian military advances and give ISIS an upper hand in the area. The ongoing crisis in Syria’s east automatically gives the US the excuse to keep forces on the Syrian soil. On March 30, the US President Donald Trump said American forces will leave Syria “very soon.” But over the past few months, Washington’s actions on the Syrian fronts signaled that they are engaged in hard efforts to pave the way for long-term presence in Syria.

Compensating decline to back Syrian Kurds

The US relations with the Syrian Kurds is not unconnected to the June 18 air raid. The past few months’ developments put these relations on a shaky ground. The US made no move to support the Kurds when the Turkish army earlier this year launched a military campaign to seize the Kurdish-controlled Afrin city in northern Syria. Moreover, Americans recently sealed a deal with Ankara to remove the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Manbij, also in the north, moving the Syrian Kurds to believe that Washington is unreliable. Feeling double-crossed, last week the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a predominantly- Kurdish militia backed by the US, in a bold move declared it was ready to talk unconditionally to the Syrian government.

The offer by the US ally was seen as marking an end to Washington’s last base in Syria. Since 2015, the SDF, a coalition of Kurdish militias accompanied by a small number of Arab fighters, played a key role as a US ally, with many analysts calling them Washington’s infantry on the front lines and a power basis for it in Syrian equations. Now, the SDF are turning leaving the US without a major ally in a multi-front, multi-player conflict. A possible central government-Kurds agreement to return Damascus rule to the north and east will be a showcase of US decline to take serious actions to defend its base.

So, the US wants to appease the Kurds by telling them that the east Euphrates is a red line and they will continuously have the coalition’s backing. But the US should be so lucky to bring back the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) leaders on the track of former cooperation now that they feel betrayed.           

 

Syria US Helps ISIS PMF Deir ez-Zor

