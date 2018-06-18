Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 18 June 2018

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs

Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs

Monday 18 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions

Alwaght- Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

"The unpredictability of [the] Trump administration has become mundane, or even boring for China,” an editorial in the state-run tabloid Global Times said on Sunday.

"It reinforces the difference in images of the two countries: one challenges the foundation of global trade through sudden attacks; and one that is prepared to defend itself in a trade war that it cannot avoid".

In an escalating spat over the United States’ trade deficit with most of its major trading partners, including China, US President Donald Trump said last week he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, starting on July 6.

An editorial in the People’s Daily on Saturday said the latest trade provocations allowed China “to see more clearly the face of the Trump administration, one that is rude, unreasonable, selfish and headstrong”. China’s official Xinhua news agency added: “The wise man builds bridges, the fool builds walls. With economic globalisation there are no secluded and isolated islands".

China’s proposed tariffs on more than 500 categories of US goods, a list more extensive than the one it released in April, appear aimed at hurting Trump’s Republican base before the US midterm elections in November. The list includes beef, poultry, pork, dairy products, seafood, tobacco and soybeans. China is the largest buyer of US soybeans. Beijing said it would also target $16bn of US products like coal, crude oil, natural gas, and medical equipment at a later date.

Beijing has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported on Monday.

The situation could still escalate. US trade representative Robert Lighthizer has said the White House will release a plan by the end of the month on restricting Chinese investment in the US and limiting Chinese purchases of advanced technology from the country.

Trump has said he would triple the value of Chinese imports subjected to tariffs to $150bn.

Other levers Beijing has already begun to employ include extra inspections on current US imports into China.

"The economic damage of the tariffs announced so far won’t be too big in the scheme of things. But that could quickly change,” said Roland Rajah, the director of the international economy programme at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Chinese state media still left room for the possibility of negotiations. “Given the frequent flip-flopping of the Donald Trump administration, it is still too early to conclude that a trade war will start,” said an English-language editorial in the China Daily.

China US Trump Trade War

