US Peace Gesture Not Hiding Long-Term Stay Intention in Afghanistan

  Tuesday 19 June 2018

Iran's President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority has warned regional states against collaborating with Israeli regime regarding an American “aid” plan for the Gaza Strip, saying the scheme is meant to sow discord among Palestinians and get concessions on occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Chinese State Media Pans US President as ’Rude, Unreasonable, Selfish’ over $50bn Tariffs Chinese state media has fiercely rebuked the US for fueling trade war, calling Trump and his administration as “selfish”, “rude” and “mundane” in its unpredictability.

US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

US Peace Gesture Not Hiding Long-Term Stay Intention in Afghanistan

Tuesday 19 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Peace Gesture Not Hiding Long-Term Stay Intention in Afghanistan

US Transferring ISIS Terrorists From Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan: Iran

Alwaght- On the weekend, Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital Kabul unarmed under a ceasefire announced by the government for the first three days of Eid al-Fitr, that marks the end of holy month of Ramadan. Pictures from the capital unprecedentedly showed no scenes of explosion and violence this time. Instead, there were hugs and selfies by the militant fighters and security forces.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he extended the truce, a move drew a statement from the US Department of State which said Washington is ready to join Taliban-Kabul peace negotiations. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said any talks should have international participation. The NATO, on the other side, published a statement, saying it welcomes ceasefire extension and is ready to contribute to a sustainable cessation of fire.

Afghanistan is still occupied

However, Taliban has responded to the Ghani’s decision negatively. Shortly after the presidential statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman to the Taliban said the militant group does not intend to extend the truce.

“Afghanistan is still under occupation. The ceasefire ended after the first three days of Eid. We have no intention to extend it,” he was reported as saying.

The spokesman referred to 18 years of US-led military coalition presence in Afghanistan which Taliban argued is a huge roadblock ahead of peace in the war-torn country.

Over the past years, Taliban demanded the US and NATO forces’ withdrawal as a precondition for going to the negotiating table with the central government. This largely makes it clear that Taliban preconditions have not changed and White House support for the peace and ceasefire while keeping troops on the ground does not comply with Afghanistan’s realities.

Washington’s contradictory Afghanistan approach

A look at the American policies over the long years of occupation of Afghanistan indicates that Washington has taken a contradictory approach in dealing with the nation’s challenges.

The US waged its war against Afghanistan in 2001 under President George W. Bush. Barack Obama criticized his predecessor’s policy in Afghanistan but continued his course and deployed some 30,000 troops to Afghanistan. However, Obama at his last months in office admitted that troops' buildup was not helpful and began cutting their number.

Obama’s successor appears to be going the same path. Contrary to his campaign-time speeches in which he promised American troops will return to their country, Donald Trump in his new strategy for Afghanistan war declared he wants to dispatch more forces to the central Asian nation. The analysts argue that he is testing an already-tested and failed policy.

In fact, the three contemporary-to-Afghanistan-war US presidents have gone a fully conflicting way in dealing with Afghanistan issues, some time insisting on troops increase, and some time saying that reinforcement was not a solution. Over the past 18 years, none of them, however, managed to find a settlement for the longest US regional war.

Mike Pompeo and NATO commander in Afghanistan have offered backing for truce and dialogue with Taliban while the armed group still sticks to its foreign forces pullout as a precondition for negotiating with the national unity government. But Washington does not seem to want to comply as it seeks to enlarge the number of its forces on Afghanistan soil, hence setting up a serious obstacle ahead of a final solution to the crisis.

Pulling out or staying?

The US has voiced readiness to talk to Taliban, but the new Trump strategy, unveiled in August 2017, does not have free space for Taliban negotiations and prefers troops increase. In January, Trump rejected peace talks with Taliban.

“I don’t see any talking taking place. I don’t think we’re prepared to talk right now,” Trump said on February 29 during a lunch with the United Nations Security Council members. However, after less than four months Pompeo said Washington wants to join the possible peace talks between the government and Taliban.

Does that mean the Americans have backed down and are ready for Afghanistan stability? While American leaders are paying lip service to the peace notion, unconfirmed reports have been emerged about US role expansion of ISIS terrorist group in the war torn country.

Iran, Afghanistan's western neighbor, holds the US accountable for relocation ISIS terrorists from Syria and Ira to Afghanistan. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri  said on 6 February 2018, the US is relocating ISIS remnants from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan after the terrorist group has lost its strongholds in the west Asian Arab states. "After witnessing ISIS and other organized terrorist groups losing their ground in Iraq and Syria, they are now relocating them to Afghanistan," which has become the scene of fresh explosions, assassinations and crimes, Baqeri said.

On 30 January 2018, also Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US has been relocating the terror group from the West Asia to the South Asian country to justify its military presence in the region.

 Lutfullah Baba, Senator of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, has repeatedly asserted that a US military base in Bati Kot district in the east of the province sends arms to ISIS fighters in Haska Meyna and Khogyani districts in the south of Nangarhar. Member of Parliament Shakiba Hashemi maintained that the US relocated ISIS from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan to destabilize Central Asia and thus threaten Russia.

Regarding such claims about the US contribution to the ISIS expansion across Afghanistan, many may consider Pompeo's pro-peace remarks as a propagandistic policy which ostensibly favors peace but in practice chooses war.

Many analysts believe that peace in Afghanistan would be attainable only after US pullout from the country. Very likely, the US leaders are aware of that. That is why they choose war perpetuation as a way to justify their presence.

The ceasefire and Taliban's show of will to talk to the central government jeopardized the foreign forces’ presence justification. At this exact time, ISIS carried out bomb attacks against the pro-reconciliation figures and so helped a foreign agenda to destroy chances of peace. This gives rise to the idea that the root cause of instability in Afghanistan is the presence of the West which pursues strategic interests through confronting Russia and China power gain in South, West, and Central Asia. In the West’s eyes, any sustainable peace in Afghanistan will pose a challenge to the Western interests and hegemony. 

 

US Helps ISIS Afghanistan Taliban Ceasefire

