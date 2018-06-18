US Seeks Regime Change in Venezuela to Get Its Oil: TV Host

Alwaght- The US and its media openly talk about coup in Venezuela because the country sits on vast oil resources that Washington has had its eye on them, The Empire Files host Abby Martin told Lee Camp, RT reported.

Venezuela’s oil – nationalized by Nicholas Maduro’s socialist government – is key in understanding why the US neoliberal establishment and their media openly talk regime change, Abby Martin, who hosts a show on Venezuelan Telesur, told Lee Camp in an interview edition of Redacted Tonight.

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves at an estimated 296.5 billion barrels (20% of global reserves).

The situation in the Latin American country is now so dire and Maduro is so undemocratic that only a splendid coup might help Venezuela become a democracy again, she said, jokingly citing some of the MSM narratives.

"Here is the bottom line: the US has done enormous damage to Venezuela. Let’s start just with the Trump administration,” Martin said.

"There’s been just a constant threat of regime change and collaboration with the opposition to basically win and seize power through undemocratic means".

The reason the US is so obsessed with Venezuela is simple, Martin said.

"We know that the American empire is an expansionist force, we know that capitalism is extremely predatory… and it needs to expand".