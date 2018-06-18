8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya

Alwaght- At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Police authorities said the vehicle that the deceased were using ran over an Improvised Explosive Device which sent it flying.

Charles Owino, Kenya’s police spokesman, told Reuters that five administration police and three reservists were killed “while protecting our borders and security of the county”.

North Eastern regional coordinator Muhammad Saleh told Anadolu Agency: "We are pursuing the attackers who escaped from the area soon after the attack that killed the paramilitary personnel."

The attack comes just days after six security officers were killed in a similar way in Liboi, Garissa County near the porous Kenya-Somali border.

Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia’s government, establish their own rule based and drive out of the country peacekeepers deployed by the African Union.

The militants frequently launch attacks in neighboring Kenya to pressure it to withdraw its troops which form part of the peacekeeping force.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said the group killed 10 Kenyan soldiers in the attack.