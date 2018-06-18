Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 18 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya

8 Police Officers Killed in IDE Attack in Eastern Kenya

At least eight Kenyan police officers were killed in the eastern part of the country on Sunday after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group.

Trump Repeats Call for Suspending ’Expensive’ US-N Korea Drills President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude China has threatened to levy duties on US oil imports worth almost $1 billion per month, as war trade between Beijing and Washington is expanding, Reuters reported.

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Monday 18 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Repeats Call for Suspending 'Expensive' US-N Korea Drills
Alwaght- President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills put the US in a "bad light" during talks with North Korea and are expensive.

"Holding back the 'war games' during the negotiations was my request because they are very expensive and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation," US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday, reaffirming his intention to suspend the annual joint US-South Korean military exercises. He also said the drills are "quite provocative."

At the same time, he pointed out that the war games would only be suspended and not scrapped entirely, giving Washington an opportunity to resume them. "[Drills] Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen!"

Pyongyang, which also repeatedly slammed the drills as a "provocation," is expected to welcome the move. Trump's plans, however, are viewed much less favorably by the US military and Washington's allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pentagon is apparently reluctant to support the president's initiative, but is still trying to save face. Following Trump's initial announcement of his plans to suspend the drills, chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told CNN that US Defense Secretary James Mattis was "consulted" on the matter and thus was "not surprised" by Trump's announcement. "The secretary is in full alignment with the president to meet his goal which is denuclearization of the peninsula," she said.

Later in the week, the Pentagon also released statements on Mattis' phone conversations with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, which said the Pentagon chief reassured the US' allies that Washington still remains true to its "ironclad" defense commitments and alliance with Seoul and Tokyo.

The US Forces Korea command said that it had not received any "updated guidance on the execution or cessation of training exercises" and would continue its preparation for the drills scheduled to take place in the autumn.

However, according to some media reports, Pentagon officials fear the suspension of exercises could "erode" the combat readiness of the US military contingent in the region. Critics of the initiative also warn that it could reduce the effectiveness of an alliance between Washington and Seoul, Reuters reports. "It would definitely impact readiness" of both American and South Korean forces, Brian McKeon, a former senior Pentagon official, told the New York Times.

These fears are also apparently shared by Seoul. The South Korean President's Office said, following Trump's initial announcement, that it was still analyzing the US president's words. Seoul's Defense Ministry also said at that time that "there is a need to discern the exact meaning and intent of President Trump's comments."

A former South Korean military official, Moon Seong-mook, who now works as a senior analyst for the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told AP that "the American military presence in South Korea wouldn't mean much if the militaries don't practice through joint drills." Meanwhile, the Japanese media warned about the suspected growing influence of China in the region, as it reported on Sunday that Beijing was allegedly behind the idea of suspending the US drills.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting in early May to call on Washington to suspend military exercises with Seoul, Japanese Asahi Shimbun newspaper said, citing unnamed Chinese diplomatic sources.

Kim then allegedly pursued this during his meeting with Trump, the paper said, citing North Korean state news agency KCNA. The media outlet went on to say that the US-South Korean joint drills have been a "considerable concern" for China, adding that Beijing is attempting to "sway" the talks between Washington and Seoul in its own favor.

Trump's complaints about the cost of the drills were apparently also not very well received by US officials and the media. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) called the president's reasoning on the matter "ridiculous."

"It's not a burden onto the American taxpayer to have a forward deployed force in South Korea. It brings stability. It's a warning to China that you can't just take over the whole region. So I reject that analysis that it costs too much," he told CNN on Wednesday, adding that "the money we spend training with our allies is money well spent."

Trump blasted his critics in another tweet: "The denuclearization deal with North Korea is being praised and celebrated all over Asia. They are so happy! Over here, in our country, some people would rather see this historic deal fail than give Trump a win, even if it does save potentially millions & millions of lives!"

The total cost of the exercises – among the biggest in the world – has not yet been publicly revealed. However, CBS News calculated the flight costs for the three types of US bombers that fly between the US base in Guam and South Korea during the drills at $3,470,337, adding that it is just a "fraction" of the Pentagon's impressive $681.1 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2019. That amount, however, is only a fraction of the total cost of the drills – something that CBS did not mention.

In 2017, the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise involved "approximately 17,500 total US service members… with approximately 3,000 coming from off-peninsula," the Pentagon said in a statement. According to the US media, more than 50,000 South Korean troops took part in the drills.

Ulchi Freedom Guardian is just one of the two major annual US-South Korean joint drills staged near the Korean Peninsula. The second, called Foal Eagle, is held in the spring and is also one of the world's biggest military drills.

 

US Trump South Korea Drills

