At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka

Alwaght- A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

The 6.1 magnitude quake shook Osaka in western Japan around 7:58 a.m. local time the Meteorological Agency said.

Collapsing walls killed a 9-year-old girl as she traveled to school. A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a concrete wall in Osaka city. An 84-year-old man in nearby Ibaraki died after a bookshelf fell on top of him at home, according to city officials.

Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi said people were reportedly trapped under a collapsed building. Authorities were working to confirm the details.

According to police and rescuers, two people were trapped in an elevator at a train station in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture. More people were believed to be stranded in elevators in apartment buildings, they said.

Trains remain suspended across Osaka Prefecture, causing major travel delays. Some 170,000 homes suffered temporary power outages, which were resolved within hours after the quake, according to Kansai Electric co.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking in Tokyo, said the government was not aware of any reports of damage to nuclear power plants near Osaka, such as the Takahama and Oi plants in Fukui Prefecture.