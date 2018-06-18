US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit

The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China,” an American commentator told Press TV.

Dennis Etler, a professor of anthropology at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, told on Sunday that Trump’s “charade” in North Korea actually aims to “contain” Beijing.

He made the comment in reaction to the reported suspension of a “large-scale” military exercises by the US and South Korea this week.

The US military has indefinitely suspended major joint exercises with South Korea, a senior American official has said.

The United States and South Korea hold regular military drills to the fury of North Korea, which has long seen the drills as preparations to invade it.

"The US under Trump wants to dominate and bully other nations by making them an offer they cannot refuse,” said Professor Etler. “Like any mafia Don, Trump tries to get his adversaries to dig their own graves… Trump and his henchmen want to lull Kim Jong Un and the DPRK to sleep so they can be more easily dealt with when the time is ripe".

The US president is not only seeking to denuclearize Pyongyang but also totally demilitarize it, “making its virgin territory a playground for westernized elites,” according to the analyst.

"There is method to his madness. He seeks to take his opponents off-guard so that they lower their defenses. Such may be the case with North Korea and Kim Jong Un. The war games have been a sacred cow and mainstay of US policy towards the DPRK. Suspending them is an easy way to placate North Korea to induce them to lower their guard."

Finally, the Santa Cruz-based commentator asserted that all such measures are meant to counter China’s growing power in the world.

"The idea is to tighten the screws on China to thwart and derail its rise as long as possible so the US can continue to build up its offensive capacities. US imperialists of any stripe are devious and untrustworthy. They are no better than inner city or drug cartel gangsters out to feather their own nest and destroy their opponents in as brutal a way possible, without any qualms".