  Monday 18 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

News

Palestinian Rockets Send Israeli Settlers into Bomb Shelters

Gazans have launched rocket attacks on occupied Palestine in response to Israeli regime’s warplanes strikes on parts of the besieged Gaza Strip early Monday.

At Least 3 Killed, Dozens Injured as 6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Japan’s Osaka A strong earthquake rocked Japanese city of Osaka Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.

US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor US-led coalition’s warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army’s position in Deir ez-Zor province.

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US in Korean Peninsula to Checkmate China: Pundit

Monday 18 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Dennis Etler, a professor of anthropology at Cabrillo College in Aptos

The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China”.
The mediatory role US President Donald Trump has adopted in Korean Peninsula aims to ultimately “stab” Chinese President Xi Jinping in the back and “checkmate China,” an American commentator told Press TV.

Dennis Etler, a professor of anthropology at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, told on Sunday that Trump’s “charade” in North Korea actually aims to “contain” Beijing.

He made the comment in reaction to the reported suspension of a “large-scale” military exercises by the US and South Korea this week.

The US military has indefinitely suspended major joint exercises with South Korea, a senior American official has said.

The United States and South Korea hold regular military drills to the fury of North Korea, which has long seen the drills as preparations to invade it.

"The US under Trump wants to dominate and bully other nations by making them an offer they cannot refuse,” said Professor Etler. “Like any mafia Don, Trump tries to get his adversaries to dig their own graves… Trump and his henchmen want to lull Kim Jong Un and the DPRK to sleep so they can be more easily dealt with when the time is ripe".

The US president is not only seeking to denuclearize Pyongyang but also totally demilitarize it, “making its virgin territory a playground for westernized elites,” according to the analyst.

"There is method to his madness. He seeks to take his opponents off-guard so that they lower their defenses. Such may be the case with North Korea and Kim Jong Un. The war games have been a sacred cow and mainstay of US policy towards the DPRK. Suspending them is an easy way to placate North Korea to induce them to lower their guard."

Finally, the Santa Cruz-based commentator asserted that all such measures are meant to counter China’s growing power in the world.

"The idea is to tighten the screws on China to thwart and derail its rise as long as possible so the US can continue to build up its offensive capacities. US imperialists of any stripe are devious and untrustworthy. They are no better than inner city or drug cartel gangsters out to feather their own nest and destroy their opponents in as brutal a way possible, without any qualms".

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

