US Strikes Syrian Army Position in Deir Ez-Zor

Alwaght- US-led coalition's warplanes stuck on Monday Syrian army's position in Deir ez-Zor province.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, casualties have been reported from the strike which was carried out in al-Harra, southeast of Al Bukamal early on Morning.

Reuters quoted a Syrian government forces commander as saying that the attack was "probably" launched by US drones which were targeting positions of Iraqi factions between Albu Kamal and Tanf and Syrian military positions.

A US Central Command spokesman, Major Josh Jacques, denied an military activity in the region.

"No member of the US-led coalition carried out strikes near Albu Kamal," he said.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying ISIS.

Four civilians have been killed in a fresh US-led airstrike against residential buildings in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has on multiple occasions sent letters to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, condemned the continuing attacks by the US-led coalition against innocent Syrians.

"The United States is losing its cards. The main card was al-Nusra, that was called ‘moderate,’ but when scandals started leaking that they’re not moderate, that they’re Al-Qaeda, which is supposed to be fought by the United States, they started looking for another card. This card is the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] now,” said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during an interview with RT.

"Americans should leave” Syria, one way or another, he added.