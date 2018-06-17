Trump Hit By Challenges Seeking Cheap Oil

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 17 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

News

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey

US congress has urged defense ministry to scrap F-35 fighter jets sales to Turkey, over national security concerns about the NATO ally.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills The US and South Korea will probably suspend their “large-scale” military drills this week as part of concession to North Korea in exchange for Pyongyang’s promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent India has submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 American products on which it proposes to raise customs duty by up to 50 per cent, in a mirror response to US impetuous move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent

Fatah as Brutal as Israeli Regime on Palestinians

US, South Korea to Cancel Military Drills

Trump Hit By Challenges Seeking Cheap Oil

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

US Congress Urges Mattis to Scrap F-35 Sale to Turkey

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore

New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

Tit for Tat: India Hikes Duty on US Goods up to 50 Percent

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Indian FM Says New Delhi Not to Follow US Sanctions on Iran

14 Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack on Muslim Scholars Gathering

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact

Tired of US, Germany Pushed into China’s Open Arms

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Trump Hit By Challenges Seeking Cheap Oil

Sunday 17 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Hit By Challenges Seeking Cheap Oil

Related Content

Morales: America is Behind the Current Drop In Oil Prices

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font


Alwaght- The rising oil prices are making the oil producers happy, but this is not a good news when it comes to the major oil consumers. The industrial economies, meanwhile, which are the largest energy consumers, take the biggest influence.

But they do not appear to stand and do nothing. The US, for example, has started efforts to influence the oil prices hike ahead of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) meeting on June 22 and 23 to decide on the production levels. In its last summit, OPEC decided to cut its member states’ daily oil supply by 1.8 million barrels, emphasizing that this decision is valid by the end of 2018. But the latest global developments including the US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal have pushed the organization to take new steps. In his latest tweet, Trump complained about what he called high oil prices, saying OPEC is responsible.

This is the second time in past few months that Trump blasts oil prices rise. In April, Trump also blasted OPEC on Twitter, accusing the group of “artificially” raising oil prices.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again,” Trump said in an April 20 tweet. “With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted.”

Two tweets, in both of which the US president attacked the OPEC, showed that the controversial leader after 17 months of highs and lows in the home and foreign policy now has decided to direct his verbal fire at the oil organization. What is his oil policy and why does he attack OPEC 17 months after assuming the power at the White House?

Trump’s oil policy and two main challenges

The US president’s policy logic indicates that economy is a top case in his administration’s foreign policy. His desire to show bright economic performance statistics, especially in the fight against unemployment, has led him to resort to domestic oil production raising which could mean creating new job opportunities. The Forbes, which specializes in the economy, has confirmed that the US oil and gas production has increased under Trump, adding that he aims to continue the increase. The website maintained that contrary to other fields, Trump is not interested in changing the oil game rules. The US oil production, therefore, serves Trump’s intention to relatively control the global oil prices on the one hand and also help him create new jobs on the other hand.

Still, his oil and gas policy is largely tied to the developments out of the American borders. Tariffs on the foreign goods as well as the future of the dispute with Iran are the two main foreign challenges influencing Trump’s oil policy. In fact, the trade war with global powers as well as Iran nuclear deal uncertainty cause concerns about oil prices hike despite US oil production increase.

Additional tariffs on the foreign goods provoke a reaction from the US trade partners such as China and the European Union. The energy prices naturally augment in the middle of a commercial dispute.

Moreover, Trump’s confrontation of Iran, one of the five largest oil producers, naturally leaves direct impacts on the energy markets. Washington announced that upcoming sanctions against Tehran will cut its oil supply to the global markets by 20 percent monthly. In case of taking effect, the ban will pose serious challenges to the energy consumers. Currently, Iran has a 4-million barrels share in the oil market. Any efforts to eliminate such huge supply will seriously disturb the global markets.

Seeking cheap oil

A fear of oil prices surge along with the trade war and Iran confrontation has drawn a reaction from the American president. Now we can better understand why he has directed his verbal attack against the OPEC.

Over the past two months, he blasted rise in oil prices while the Department of Treasury has been busy working out a mechanism to implement the tariffs on steel imports, a move drawing responses from Beijing and other Washington trade partners. It appears that the US administration expects long-lasting high oil prices along with the eruption of a commercial fight with the other giant economies. That is perhaps the main issue causing Trump to harshly criticize the higher oil prices.

Trump tweet attacks on the OPEC can hardly leave a considerable impact on the oil prices. But they on the other side exhibit the White House’s plans to confront the oil organization and the upward oil prices fluctuations. Now, we should wait and see what strategies will be used in the upcoming months by Trump as a response to OPEC’s show of independence in decision making. Sowing divisions among the OPEC member states is an expected White House trick in the upcoming months. The Trump’s plan implementation is expected to gain support of the Persian Gulf Arab states. In the current circumstances, Trump counts on the Arab members of the OPEC which are inclined to positively respond to Washington’s demands to help confine the rising global energy prices challenge.

Saudi Arabia announced that it is ready to fill the Iranian place in the market once the latter is hit by the US embargo. Riyadh’s green light, many analysts agree, is meant to ease the American worries and signals that an alliance between Washington and Riyadh aims to minimize the side effects of the anti-Iranian oil embargo. Last week, an official at the Saudi oil ministry said the Arab kingdom is working with major oil suppliers and buyers inside and outside of the OPEC to decrease the effects of possible Iranian oil supply drop after Trump sanctions re-imposition.

But the possibility of Trump’s success by attacking the OPEC and receiving assistance from the Arab allies, on top of them Saudi Arabia, is still shrouded in mystery. It is yet to be clear how Washington wants to manage other effective factors like Europe’s opposition to renewed US sanctions on Tehran, Chinese and Russian alliance in the US face, and rising global demand for oil.

What is obvious is that the US does not control all of the factors pushing up the oil prices, something that makes Trump’s quest for cheap oil considerably tough. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Oil Market OPEC Iran Sanctions Policy

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza