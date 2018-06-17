Dozens Killed, Injured after Twin Suicide Bombing Hit Northeast Nigeria

Alwaght- At least 34 people have been killed and 18 others wounded after two blasts in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno.

According to Xinhuanet, the blasts were followed by another rocket-propelled grenade attack on people who gathered at the scene of the explosions to help the victims in Damboa town, a local government area in Borno, located 88 km to the capital city of Maiduguri.

The official said the twin blasts occurred as some residents of the town returned from a live screening of a football match between Nigeria and Croatia at the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the carnage, but the media reports suggest that the they could be carried out by the militants of Boko Haram terrorists group, which is active in Nigeria.

On May 1 at least 86 people were killed in twin suicide blasts targeting a mosque and a nearby market in the town of Mubi in neighbouring Adamawa state.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in 2015 vowing to stamp out Boko Haram but the jihadists continue to stage frequent attacks, targeting both civilians and security forces.

The militants stormed the Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi on February 19, seizing over 100 schoolgirls in a carbon copy of the abduction in Chibok in 2014 that caused global outrage.