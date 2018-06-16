Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Alwaght- The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troops, injured others and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

The source said that army and popular committees destroyed more than 20 armored vehicles, killed their crews and seized military equipment.

The source added that mercenaries failed in the confrontation, despite of the support of Apache helicopters and warplanes, which intensified its airstrikes on battlefield.

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials denied the validity of the entry of the Saudi-paid mercenaries at Hudaydah International Airport.

Deputy of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology of the Airports Sector Mohammed Al-Sharif said in a statement obtained by Saba News agency the images that were circulated in some news and social networking sites about Hudaydah airport were taken on 24 October 2016 when a report was submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO and the United Nations to clarify the violations committed by the aggression, which criminalize all attacks on civilian facilities of airports.

Al-Sharif added that the fence shown by the channels of aggression as the airport fence is incorrect, and it is a land belonging to one of the members of the House of Representatives located next to the Durahami roundabout.

Hudaydah airport’s general director, Ahmed Tarash also denied the news of channels and websites of the aggression which said the coalition forces controlled Hudaydah airport.

He said that Hudaydah airport is destroyed and out of use since the beginning of the aggression because of the aerial bombardment of all its facilities, despite it is a civilian establishment, stressing that the news promoted by the media of aggression is baseless.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam also said Saudi-led forces had not entered the airport and warned the assault on the city would undermine chances for a peaceful settlement.

"A battle of attrition awaits the Saudi alliance which it cannot withstand. The Saudi coalition will not win the battle in Hudaydah," he told Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV.

Saudi and Emirati-backed forces began an offensive to occupy Hudaydah on Wednesday. The popular Ansarullah movement has been governing the city of about 600,000 people in late 2014.

The UN Security Council has expressed its "deep concern" over the fighting and UN officials have warned of a risk of famine.

Adana Dieng, UN special adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, said the attack on Hudaydah could heighten the risk of famine.

More than 22 million people in Yemen are in need of aid, including 8.4 million who are at risk of starvation, according to the UN, which considers Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"The Yemeni port (of Hudaydah) is a lifeline for the delivery of aid and the Coalition's air attacks can kill many more people over time through famine and hunger when damaging such civilian infrastructure," Dieng said in a statement.