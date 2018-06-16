Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 17 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

News

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troop and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President The Bolivian President warned that the United States is trying to orchestrate a military coup in Venezuela.

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

26 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah

Mix of Fear and Betrayal Allures Syrian Kurds into Talking to Govt.

New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

US Plotting Military Coup in Venezuela: Bolivian President

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Hezbollah Leader Says US Sanctions Have No Impact on Resistance

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader

Iran, Russia Closest Allies in Syria: Pundit

Why Did US Sanction Iraq’s Popular Forces?

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out

Why Is US Opposing Syria’s Daraa Liberation?

Iran President Calls for Global Boycott of Israeli Apartheid Regime

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Saturday 16 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Related Content

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Yemeni army, supported by Ansarullah resistance forces, killed dozens of Saudi troops, injured others and destroyed 20 military vehicles in the West Coast Front.

The source said that army and popular committees destroyed more than 20 armored vehicles, killed their crews and seized military equipment.

The source added that mercenaries failed in the confrontation, despite of the support of Apache helicopters and warplanes, which intensified its airstrikes on battlefield.

Meanwhile, Yemeni officials denied the validity of the entry of the Saudi-paid mercenaries at Hudaydah International Airport.

Deputy of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology of the Airports Sector Mohammed Al-Sharif said in a statement obtained by Saba News agency the images that were circulated in some news and social networking sites about Hudaydah airport were taken on 24 October 2016 when a report was submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO and the United Nations to clarify the violations committed by the aggression, which criminalize all attacks on civilian facilities of airports.

Al-Sharif added that the fence shown by the channels of aggression as the airport fence is incorrect, and it is a land belonging to one of the members of the House of Representatives located next to the Durahami roundabout.

Hudaydah airport’s general director, Ahmed Tarash also denied the news of channels and websites of the aggression which said the coalition forces controlled Hudaydah airport.

He said that Hudaydah airport is destroyed and out of use since the beginning of the aggression because of the aerial bombardment of all its facilities, despite it is a civilian establishment, stressing that the news promoted by the media of aggression is baseless.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam also said Saudi-led forces had not entered the airport and warned the assault on the city would undermine chances for a peaceful settlement.

"A battle of attrition awaits the Saudi alliance which it cannot withstand. The Saudi coalition will not win the battle in Hudaydah," he told Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV.

Saudi and Emirati-backed forces began an offensive to occupy Hudaydah on Wednesday. The popular Ansarullah movement has been governing the city of about 600,000 people in late 2014.

The UN Security Council has expressed its "deep concern" over the fighting and UN officials have warned of a risk of famine.

Adana Dieng, UN special adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, said the attack on Hudaydah could heighten the risk of famine.

More than 22 million people in Yemen are in need of aid, including 8.4 million who are at risk of starvation, according to the UN, which considers Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"The Yemeni port (of Hudaydah) is a lifeline for the delivery of aid and the Coalition's air attacks can kill many more people over time through famine and hunger when damaging such civilian infrastructure," Dieng said in a statement.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia UAE War Hudaydah Port UN

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza