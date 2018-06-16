26 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

Alwaght- At least 26 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Nangarhar spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the explosion happened in Rodat district at an Eid gathering between Taliban and Afghan security forces who were celebrating the ceasefire.

According to Khogyani, over 20 people were killed and a number of others were wounded including Taliban, security forces and civilians.

He confirmed that it had been a suicide bombing and not an accidental explosion as earlier reported.

The explosion happened during the Eid ceasefire between Taliban and the Afghan government.

Afghan government has said it will continue operations against other insurgent groups, including ISIS, and only Taliban are part of the ceasefire.

ISIS Takfiri terrorists are active in parts of Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced Saturday an extension of the government's week-long ceasefire with the Taliban, as both sides observed a halt in hostilities for Eid.

In a televised address to the nation, Ghani also asked the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday.

"I order the security forces to remain on their defensive positions," Ghani said, adding details of the extension would be released later.

Ghani had declared an unconditional week-long ceasefire with the Taliban on June 7, but the offer excluded ISIS and other terrorist outfits.

Ghani's Truce offer came a few days after over 2,000 Afghan religious scholars issued a fatwa (religious decree) outlawing bombings and demanding that the Taliban accept the government’s peace offer in order to prevent further bloodshed.

The Taliban’s five-year rule over at least three quarters of Afghanistan came to an end when the US and its allies invaded the country on October 7, 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.