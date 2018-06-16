Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

20 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

20 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

At least 20 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods

20 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’

New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

Democratic Referendum across Palestine, the Key to Peace

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

Saudi Crown Prince Injured in Gun Battle: Activist

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

Israeli Settlers Destroy 700 Trees, Spray Racist Graffiti on Walls of Palestinian Orchard,

82 Percent of Germans Back Merkel Saying US Unreliable

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

Israeli Regime Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Protesters in Gaza: UN

ISIS Terrorists Seen in Syria’s US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region: Russian FM

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

Saudi Arabia May Attack Hodeidah Port, Pushing Yemenis to Worse Famine

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
20 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

Saturday 16 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
20 Killed at gathering of Taliban, Afghan forces in Nangarhar

Scene of a previous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

At least 20 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.
Alwaght- At least 20 people have been killed following an explosion rocked a gathering of Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban on Saturday.

Nangarhar spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the explosion happened in Rodat district at an Eid gathering between Taliban and Afghan security forces who were celebrating the ceasefire.

According to Khogyani, 20 people were killed and a number of others were wounded including Taliban, security forces and civilians.

He confirmed that it had been a suicide bombing and not an accidental explosion as earlier reported.

The explosion happened during the Eid ceasefire between Taliban and the Afghan government.

Afghan government has said it will continue operations against other insurgent groups, including ISIS, and only Taliban are part of the ceasefire.

ISIS Takfiri terrorists are active in parts of Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced Saturday an extension of the government's week-long ceasefire with the Taliban, as both sides observed a halt in hostilities for Eid.

In a televised address to the nation, Ghani also asked the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday.

"I order the security forces to remain on their defensive positions," Ghani said, adding details of the extension would be released later.

Ghani had declared an unconditional week-long ceasefire with the Taliban on June 7, but the offer excluded ISIS and other terrorist outfits.

Ghani's Truce offer came a few days after over 2,000 Afghan religious scholars issued a fatwa (religious decree) outlawing bombings and demanding that the Taliban accept the government’s peace offer in order to prevent further bloodshed.

The Taliban’s five-year rule over at least three quarters of Afghanistan came to an end when the US and its allies invaded the country on October 7, 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

