Turkish Forces Arrest 30 ISIS-linked Suspects in Istanbul

Alwaght- Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul linked to the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

According to reports, counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in seven districts and apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the raids, police apprehended at least 30 suspects and seized organizational documents and digital materials, the source added.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIS terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIS-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets destroyed terrorist shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq on Friday, the military said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were carried out in northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region. As a result of the operation, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits belonging to the Kurdish separatist terrorist group, PKK , were destroyed.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.