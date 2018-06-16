Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Trade War Expands as Beijing Retaliates US Tariffs on Chinese Goods The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on $50bn worth of Chinese goods as trade war between the two countries escalates.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan The leader of Pakistan’s Taliban terrorists group has reportedly been killed by a drone strike in neighboring Afghanistan’s remote Kunar province

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau Angered by US officials’ recent attacks on Canadian Prime Minister, the country’s lower house of parliament adopted a motion backing Canadian steel and aluminum trade policies, as well as the supply management system that supports key agricultural sectors.

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Saturday 16 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

Alwaght- Kashmiris have welcomed the first-ever UN human rights report on widespread human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared a link of the UN report summary, which emphasized on the use of “excessive force (by security forces) that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries” on India’s side of Kashmir.

“Welcome the first-ever UN report on human rights violations in #Kashmir. Recognition of the grave HR violations by the state taking place in Kashmir for past 30 years in particular and calling for inquiry into them was long overdue. UN has a moral obligation towards the people of Kashmir (sic),” Farooq tweeted soon after the report emerged.

Flagging the launch of the first UN human rights report on the disputed territory separating India and Pakistan, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein noted his intention to ask the Human Rights Council in Geneva to set up a commission of inquiry at its next session, beginning on Monday.

The High Commissioner – whose mandate ends this summer - highlighted what he called the “chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces” and said that the political nature of the conflict had masked the “untold suffering” of millions of people.

The main focus of the 49-page report released on Thursday is the use of reported “excessive force” by soldiers in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, although it also examines a range of rights violations in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir.

Impunity by Indian forces

It details how bespoke legislation gives security personnel “virtual immunity” against legal redress unless the Indian government authorizes it, and says that “there has not been a single prosecution” in the nearly 30 years that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act has been in force.

This “almost total impunity” has also hindered inquiries into enforced or voluntary disappearances, the report continues, citing allegations of mass graves in the state and the alleged mass rape of 23 women by soldiers in Kunan-Poshpora nearly three decades ago.

Turning to territory under Pakistan's control, the report identifies "a range of human rights abuses," but notes they "are of a different calibre or magnitude and of a more structural nature".

Pakistan's foreign office welcomed the report, saying it was consistent with Islamabad's demands for an investigation into "gross and systemic violations, including pellet guns excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detentions..."

India rejects report

India, on its part, rejected the claims made in the report.

"India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report," the foreign affairs ministry said

Mountainous Kashmir, which is mostly Muslim, is divided between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who both claim it in full and have fought two of their three wars over the region since their separation in 1947.

New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of training and arming fighters and helping them infiltrate the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) that separates the two sides in the region, a charge Islamabad denies.

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the part of Kashmir it controls, where armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

 

