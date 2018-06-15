Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau Angered by US officials’ recent attacks on Canadian Prime Minister, the country’s lower house of parliament adopted a motion backing Canadian steel and aluminum trade policies, as well as the supply management system that supports key agricultural sectors.

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Friday 15 June 2018

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Mercenaries in Hudaydah, Kill Dozens

Alwaght- Yemeni army forces have fired a ballistic missile at a position of pro-Saudi militiamen loyal to refugee Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, killing dozens of the mercenaries and injuring several others in the country’s western coastal province of Hudaydah.

An unnamed Yemeni military source said army troopers, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, fired an OTR-21 Tochka missile at the Saudi mercenaries some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Hudaydah on Friday afternoon, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The source added that panic swept through the Saudi-sponsored militiamen after the missile strike, stressing that the attack was carried out after reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles had gathered precise information.

Later on Friday, Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters lobbed a number of artillery rounds at a military site in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran.

The projectiles hit al-Shorfa base, located more than 844 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, leaving scores of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries dead and injured.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there was a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

 “People's lives have continued unraveling. Conflict has escalated since November driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes,” John Ging, UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.

Ging said cholera had infected 1.1 million people in Yemen since last April, and a new outbreak of diphtheria had occurred in the war-ravaged Arab country since 1982.

 

