Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 15 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

News

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed in achieving its intended policies in the region.

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement allies say the country’s cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections.

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau Angered by US officials’ recent attacks on Canadian Prime Minister, the country’s lower house of parliament adopted a motion backing Canadian steel and aluminum trade policies, as well as the supply management system that supports key agricultural sectors.

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington’s promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders

Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran’s Leader

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore

Torture, Starvation, Executions: Eastern Ghouta Civilians’ Life under Terrorist Rule

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iran President Calls for Global Boycott of Israeli Apartheid Regime

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

Iran president Pans Some Arab, Muslim States Silence on Israel’s Gaza Carnage

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Over 1000 Saudi Forces Killed During 3-Year Aggression on Yemen

Arms Sent for US-Backed Militants in Syria Handed over to Al-Nusra Terror Group

US House Bans Trump from Striking Iran without Congressional Approval

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

Turkey Hosting Extraordinary OIC Summit on Palestine

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

Friday 15 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Hudaydah during Eid Prayers

Related Content

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah

Israeli Jets Violate Yemeni Airspace amid Saudi Push to Size Hudaydah Port: Leader

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi-led warplanes have bombed coastal areas of the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah as local residents congregated for the Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in an open area early Friday morning.

"Many warplanes were flying low over the city during the prayers," a local resident said, according to Reuters.

Yemeni sources said the warplanes waged two strikes on Faza area, seven raids on Duraihimi district, and two airstrikes targeted Kilo-16 area.

Meanwhile, reports suggest troops loyal to Yemen's former government, under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, are closing in on the Hudaydah airport.

Meanwhile, reports suggest troops loyal to Yemen's former government, under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, are closing in on the Hudaydah airport.

The Saudi-backed coalition is trying to capture the port city in its yet heaviest assault on the country in more than three years. The offensive threatens to cut the lifeline to millions of Yemeni people already struggling with an acute shortage of vital supplies.

Elsewhere, nine civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and others injured when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged 18 airstrikes and ground attacks, using cluster missiles, on several provinces of Yemen over 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency on Friday. In Saada province, seven civilians, including a woman, were killed in an air raid targeted a home in Ghor area of Ghamer district.

Also in Saada, the warplane of aggression launched two strikes on Jahla area of Razih district.

Meanwhile, aggression forces targeted Khadhwan area of Ketaf district by two cluster missiles and artillery and missile shells were fired toward residential areas of Munabeh border district.

In Sanaa province, an airstrike hit Nehm district.

In Jawf province, three of Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes hit Mazwea area of Moton district.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Over 14,000 Yemenis have been killed and tens of thousands injured in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians, especially women and children.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces and the kingdom's strategic infrastructure including airports and oil production facilities.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Hudaydah Eid Saudi Warplanes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province
Yemeni, Affected by Saudi Aggression, Stand in Long Lines to Receive Food Aid in Sana`a
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Saudi Warplanes Target MSF-Supported Cholera Treatment Center in Hajjah Province

Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition
Historic Hand Shake: Trump Meets Jong Un
Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza