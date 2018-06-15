US Regional Policies Failed, Muslims More United: Iran Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the United States has clearly failed to achieve its intended policies in the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a sermon after leading the Eid al-Fitr prayers -- an Islamic holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The leader stated that the United States has wasted trillions of dollars in its pursuance of certain policies in the West Asia region (Middle East) but has achieved nothing instead as openly acknowledged by US President Donald Trump.

“The US president said that ‘we spent $7 trillion in this region, and gained nothing in return.’ This means defeat. The US has suffered defeat in the region. The Great Satan has fallen short of achieving its goals, despite all its efforts, evil dispositions, and hot-air rhetoric. It has just wasted its resources,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Tweeting in February, Trump had said that his country had “so stupidly” spent the sum in the West Asia region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said that unity among Muslim nations had grown stronger, stressing that this was clearly evident in the powerful participation of Muslims in last Friday's rallies to mark the International Quds Day.

Each year, Muslims worldwide rally on the last Friday of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians in response to an initiative started by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

“This means that, despite the enemies’ propaganda, Muslim nations and the great nation of Iran have grown closer and more aligned with one another,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Nevertheless, he emphasized, the enemies are constantly plotting against the Iranian nation. This, the Leader added, is because they are afraid of the Iranian nation's might, steadfastness as well as their ambitions to forge stronger bonds with other nations.

“The enemies will obviously continue their struggles but will fail,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Iran's Leader further urged the nation to be vigilant in the face of enemy plots specifically manifested in efforts to mount economic pressure on the country and disappoint the Iranian people.

Towards preserving the country’s economic interests, Ayatollah Khamenei advised importers to refuse to bring in commodities which are being already produced at home.

The Leader also advised members of the public against going on "unnecessary and expensive foreign vacations," and called for serious efforts to combat corruption.