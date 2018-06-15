Hezbollah Allied Block Urges Formation of Lebanese Cabinet Based on Election Results

Alwaght- A political movement allied to the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has demanded that the country’s new cabinet be based on the results of the recent parliamentary elections .

“Loyalty to Resistance” bloc on Thursday held its regular meeting, chaired by MP Mohammad Raad, at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, calling for forming the new cabinet according to the results of the parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued in the wake of the meeting, the bloc offered heartfelt wishes to the Lebanese, in general, and Muslims throughout the world, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, hoping that the Eid would bring about further stability and wellbeing.

The bloc urged all live political forces in the Arab and Islamic worlds to remain steadfast in the face of the “axis of aggression” and its plans to impose guardianship and domination over our nations and peoples.

On the Cabinet formation process, the bloc said that the different components should be represented in the new government in accordance with their sizes, based on the results reflected in the recent parliamentary elections.

On May 6, Lebanon held its first parliamentary elections in nine years. The vote had been delayed three times since 2009 due to the crisis in neighboring Syria as well as disagreement over the country’s new electoral law.

The Interior Ministry put the voter turnout at 49.2 percent.

Berri’s Amal Movement, which is closely aligned with the Hezbollah resistance movement, won 13 seats at the Lebanese legislature.

Hezbollah together with allied groups and individuals managed to secure at least 70 of the parliament’s 128 seats in the elections.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared a “great political and moral victory for the resistance option that protects the sovereignty of the country.”