EU Parliament Urges Bahraini Regime to Release Human Rights Defenders

Alwaght- The European Parliament has called the Bahraini regime s to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities.

In a Thursday resolution adopted with 479 votes in favor, 97 against and 58 abstentions, the European lawmakers called on the Bahraini regime "to immediately release all human rights defenders imprisoned for their activities, and in particular Mr. Nabeel Rajab, who has been sentenced to five years in prison for denouncing on Twitter the alleged torture in Bahrain’s Jaw prison and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen."

The resolution urged Manama to observe international laws and guarantee human rights for prisoners, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in the lead-up to the country's upcoming elections, suspend military trials for civilians and officially revoke death sentences.

While human rights organizations and activists hailed the resolution, Bahrain's foreign ministry strongly regretted the decision by the European Parliament.

On Monday, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah signed off on an amended version of the kingdom’s election law which bans figures of dissolved opposition parties and organizations from running in parliamentary elections.

According to Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, which was dissolved by Manama regime in 2016, the legislation deprives more than 50,000 Bahraini nationals from their civil and political right to run in elections.

Bahrain is expected to hold parliamentary elections in fall 2018. Opposition parties boycotted the 2014 polls.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Many have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown. The regime has also revoked citizenship of many activists while others are being held incommunicado. The Manama regime enjoys full backing of the US and Britain in its brutal crackdown on peaceful dissent.