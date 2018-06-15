US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

Alwaght- The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The IMF said in a report that policies driven by the Trump administration and a Republican-led Congress that cut taxes, increases government spending and impose new tariffs might cause economic harm around the world.

“This fiscal path will provide a near-term boost to the US and to many of its trading partners,” the IMF said. “However, it also increases the range and size of future risks, both for the US and for the global economy.”

The group said these policies will accelerate the rise of the national debt and that public debt will top 90 percent of annual gross domestic product of the US by 2024.

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and other products, even for some of the nation’s closest allies like Canada. During a press conference Thursday in Washington, D.C., Christine Lagarde, the IMF Director, said the tariffs will have wide-reaching impacts, especially if other nations impose retaliatory tariffs.

Trump has irked key allies by pursuing protectionist trade policies, including the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Trump stunned his counterparts by backing out of a joint communique agreed by Group of Seven leaders in Canada last weekend that mentioned the importance of free, fair and mutually beneficial trade.

Germany has said the EU would implement counter-measures against US tariffs.

The Trump administration’s trade dispute with China has also yet to be resolved. The United States is expected on Friday to announce revisions to an initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods.