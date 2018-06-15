Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 15 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

Three Killed in Attack on Turkey’s Ruling Party Members of Turkey’s ruling party were attacked by an armed group in southeastern part of the country, leaving three people killed and eight injured.

Yemen Navy Vows to Destroy Saudi Warships Amid Assault on Hudaydah -Yemen’s Navy Forces have vowed to destroy any invading warships belonging to the Saudi-led coalition with missiles

US Humiliated at UN as 120 Countries Vote to Slam Israeli Crimes The US has been humiliated again after UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning the Israeli regime for Palestinian civilian deaths .

Syrian President Blames US, French, Turkish, Israeli Forces as Occupying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his currently is currently occupied by forces from the United States, Turkey, France and the Israeli regime.

Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Powerful Tribe Threatens to ’Shake’ Jordan Unless Opposition Figure Freed Leaders of one of Jordan’s most powerful tribes, Beni Sakhr, leaders gave regime 24 hours to free prominent opposition figure, Fares al-Fayez, arrested for calling for political change.

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau Angered by US officials’ recent attacks on Canadian Prime Minister, the country’s lower house of parliament adopted a motion backing Canadian steel and aluminum trade policies, as well as the supply management system that supports key agricultural sectors.

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington’s promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya A young Libyan man took pictures in the city of Benghazi in 2018 in the same places where he had taken pictures in 2000 to show aftermath of NATO intervention in his country.

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President Syrian President Bashar Assad blamed the US, the UK, and France for supporting terrorists bloodshed in the war-torn country, while rejecting Western claims that he has been attacking his own people.

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF

Friday 15 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Trade Policies Threaten Global Economy: IMF
Alwaght- The current fiscal policies of the US could soon hurt the country’s and the global economy, The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The IMF said in a report that policies driven by the Trump administration and a Republican-led Congress that cut taxes, increases government spending and impose new tariffs might cause economic harm around the world.

“This fiscal path will provide a near-term boost to the US and to many of its trading partners,” the IMF said. “However, it also increases the range and size of future risks, both for the US and for the global economy.”

The group said these policies will accelerate the rise of the national debt and that public debt will top 90 percent of annual gross domestic product of the US by 2024.

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and other products, even for some of the nation’s closest allies like Canada. During a press conference Thursday in Washington, D.C., Christine Lagarde, the IMF Director, said the tariffs will have wide-reaching impacts, especially if other nations impose retaliatory tariffs.

Trump has irked key allies by pursuing protectionist trade policies, including the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Trump stunned his counterparts by backing out of a joint communique agreed by Group of Seven leaders in Canada last weekend that mentioned the importance of free, fair and mutually beneficial trade.

Germany has said the EU would implement counter-measures against US tariffs.

The Trump administration’s trade dispute with China has also yet to be resolved. The United States is expected on Friday to announce revisions to an initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods.

