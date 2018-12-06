Casualties Reported as Taliban Attacks Police Headquarters in Ghazni

Alwaght- At least five Afghan police officers were killed and 26 others were injured after Taliban militants launched an attack on police headquarters of Moqur district of southeastern Ghazni Province on Tuesday, the first day of a ceasefire declared by the government.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Arif Noori confirmed the Taliban attack that happened at about 2.30 am local time, adding that the militants used an explosive-laden Humvee to enter the provincial police headquarters before raising suspicions of the security forces, who began firing toward the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then detonated the explosives planted on it.

Local reports further cited provincial officials as saying that a gun battle ensued between police forces and the Taliban militants, killing five officers and injuring 26 others.

Reports also cited unnamed sources as saying that the district governor was among those injured in the fighting.

Moreover, at least 26 Taliban militants were also reported killed in a gun battle after reinforcements arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, up to six people, all civilians were killed and two others injured on Monday when a roadside bomb struck a civilian vehicle in Ghazni, provincial police chief Farid Ahmad Mashal said.

According to the official, a mine planted by militants on a road in Jaghato district struck a vehicle Monday morning killing six civilians on the spot and injuring two others.

The official blamed Taliban militants for organizing the deadly roadside bombing, but the armed outfit has yet to claim responsibility.

The developments came after Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a truce with the Taliban effective from the 27th day of the holy month of Ramadan until five days after the Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the fasting month.

The Taliban themselves announced a truce of their own starting on Friday