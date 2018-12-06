Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 June 2018

Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Bahraini King Prevents Members of Dissolved Parties from Running in Election

Bahraini regime has banned members of dissolved opposition parties from running for election, putting more pressures on the pro-democracy dissent.

China Angry as US Unveils De Facto Embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions The US in yet another provocative measure has unveiled its representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that signals Washington is ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

Canada Angry after US Officials Insult PM Trudeau Angered by US officials’ recent attacks on Canadian Prime Minister, the country’s lower house of parliament adopted a motion backing Canadian steel and aluminum trade policies, as well as the supply management system that supports key agricultural sectors.

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington’s promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya A young Libyan man took pictures in the city of Benghazi in 2018 in the same places where he had taken pictures in 2000 to show aftermath of NATO intervention in his country.

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President Syrian President Bashar Assad blamed the US, the UK, and France for supporting terrorists bloodshed in the war-torn country, while rejecting Western claims that he has been attacking his own people.

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Tuesday 12 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Army Thwarts ISIS Offensive on Key Border Town

The entrance to Bukamal from the town of Al-Salihiyah

Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.
Alwaght- Syrian army has managed to repel an attempt by ISIS remnants to seize the strategic town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border, clearing all its neighborhoods of terrorists following days of intense fighting.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Monday that Syrian troops and their allied forces had fully secured Bukamal, which lies on the Euphrates River in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor after days of violent clashes with the terrorists.

Syrian “forces and their allies regained control of the whole town of al-Bukamal after expelling ISIS from its northern and northwestern parts,” said the head of the UK-based observatory, Rami Abdel-Rahman.

The terrorists had on Friday sent bombers into several neighborhoods of Bukamal to pave the way for their advance on the city.

However, surrounded by Syrian forces, the terrorists were forced to retreat to the vast Badiya region, which stretches from the country’s center to the border with Iraq, he said.

In November last year, Syrian forces announced that they liberated the town, the last ISIS bastion in Syria.

Deir ez-Zor is the capital of an oil-rich Syrian province of the same name, which borders Iraq. The city used to serve as the main ISIS stronghold in Syria after the terror group left Raqqa in the north to US-backed Kurdish militants.

Separately, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said Syrian troops backed by the Russian air force had managed to prevent the terrorists from breaking out of the southeastern al-Tanf area in Homs Province toward the city of Palmyra.

During the operation, the forces killed five terrorists and destroyed a pickup truck as well as a motorbike belonging to them, the statement said.

It said that a large group of terrorists, “moving on pickup trucks with heavy weapons and motorcycles had been located by Syrian observation posts in the area of Mount Gurab.”

The US-led coalition runs a military base in the al-Tanf. Washington has described the area, which lies at the ultra-strategic intersection of the Syrian, Iraqi, and Jordanian borders, as its “red line.”

On numerous occasions, the Russian military, which has been assisting the Syrian army in its anti-terrorism operations, has reported suspicious activities in and around the base in support of Takfiri terrorists.

US forces also maintain significant presence in northern Syria, where they back Kurdish militants operating against the Syrian government. Washington has deployed around 2,000 troops to the Arab country.

Washington and its allies have been launching attacks on Syria since 2014, claiming they seek to root out ISIS. The mission, which does not have the Syrian government’s approval or a UN mandate, is still underway despite the collapse of the terror group late last year.

 

