US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore

Alwaght- North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

The contents of the document were not immediately publicized but Trump said that he will hold a press conference on the matter later in the day.

“We’ve developed a very special bond,” Trump said at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, sitting next to “chairman” Kim after what he called an “intensive time” together. He vowed to start the process “very, very quickly” without specifying what exactly is going to happen.

Before signing the document, Kim said the two leaders had had a historic meeting “and decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change."

The US president said he had formed a “very special bond” with Kim and that the US’s relationship with Pyongyang would be very different.

"People are going to be very impressed and people are going to be very happy and we are going to take care of a very dangerous problem for the world,” he added.

Asked whether he would invite Kim to the White House, Trump answered, “Absolutely, I will.”

The first-ever meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader began at 9 a.m. local time with a handshake, producing images that were carried live on television across the United States and beyond.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the start of their summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore, on June 12, 2018. (Photo by AFP)

The two leaders met one-on-one, accompanied by translators, for about an hour.

Trump and Kim speak to media

The two leaders addressed the media before walking into their one-on-one discussion. Trump said he is confident the talks will be a “tremendous success” and that “we will have a tremendous relationship, I have no doubt".

Kim said that “it has not been easy to get here” and that “the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles, but we have overcome them and we are here today."

"Many people in the world will think of this as a form of fantasy from a science fiction movie," the North Korean leader said, according to pool reporters.

Earlier, the White House said Trump will leave Singapore on Tuesday night, adding that nuclear talks with North Korea are moving “more quickly than expected".

Trump was scheduled to return to the United States on Wednesday, but will now leave immediately after meeting with North Korean leader Kim on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected,” the statement said.

Trump will depart at 8 p.m. Singapore time, which is 8 a.m. in Washington, D.C. according to the statement. This is despite the fact that last week Trump said the summit could last “two [or] three” days “depending on what happens” in the meetings.

The US president reportedly moved up his departure time from Singapore after Kim set the deadline for their historic summit. Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Kim will leave Singapore at 4 p.m. Tuesday local time after his meeting with Trump.