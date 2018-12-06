Democratic Referendum across Palestine, the Key to Peace

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 June 2018

Editor's Choice

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

News

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse

Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington’s promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya A young Libyan man took pictures in the city of Benghazi in 2018 in the same places where he had taken pictures in 2000 to show aftermath of NATO intervention in his country.

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President Syrian President Bashar Assad blamed the US, the UK, and France for supporting terrorists bloodshed in the war-torn country, while rejecting Western claims that he has been attacking his own people.

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore

Democratic Referendum across Palestine, the Key to Peace

New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

Despite Big Loss, Saudi Arabia Keeps Meddling in Lebanon

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya

There To Be Sovereign Russia or No Russia at All: Putin

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

US-Backed Kurdish Militia Ready for Talks with Syrian Government

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report

Torture, Starvation, Executions: Eastern Ghouta Civilians’ Life under Terrorist Rule

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

What Does Hezbollah Election Success Mean Locally, Regionally?

Saudi Crown Prince Unseen Since April Attack on Royal Palace

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

Israeli Weapons among Arms Militants Surrendered to Syrian Army

EU to Ditch Dollar for Iran Oil Payments amid US Sanction Threats

ISIS Stabbing Attack Kills 1 Injures 4 in Paris

Qatar Not To Participate in Military Conflict against Iran: DM

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

If Talks with Europe Fail, Iran Should Exit Nuclear Deal: Expert

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

Nigerian Shiites Concerned after Forced Disappearance of Leader

French President Confirms Lebanese PM Held in Saudi Arabia

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Democratic Referendum across Palestine, the Key to Peace

Tuesday 12 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Democratic Referendum across Palestine, the Key to Peace

Related Content

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font


Alwaght- The Palestinian cause has been one of the most challenging regional crises over the past decades. It has been extensive and bearing grave impacts on the sensitive West Asia region, to an extent that it stands as an origin to the eruption of many crises, wars, and bloodsheds. The central culprit here has been the Israeli regime. Tel Aviv so far directly engaged in nearly 10 regional wars against the Arab states. It seized the Palestinian lands and displaced millions of them to the neighboring countries.

The Israeli regime bears all hallmarks of a terror state with its massacres of Palestinians in Palestinian Deir Yasin and Qafar Qasim villages in 1948. Moreover, the Israeli military slaughtered the Palestinian children and women at Sabra and Shatila camp in Lebanon in September 1982. And, to date, the Israeli soldiers continue systematically killing of the Palestinians. Tel Aviv also occupies the Syrian territory Golan Heights, as well as Lebanon’s Shaba Farms. The Israelis also have a long hand in fueling regional sectarianism, supporting terrorism in Syria and Iraq, and also intervening in the crisis-hit nations to perpetuate the conflicts. This is a shortlist of the Israeli regime’s destructive role in the regional developments in the seven decades of its life.

That gives a clear idea: The most important crisis in West Asia that needs a solution is the Israeli regime's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Once the problem is solved, the region and the world can be optimistic about the return of political and economic stability as the chaos and conflicts wind down in crucial West Asia.

But how this deep-rooted occupation should be ended is a very important question. The question gained significance afresh recently after an Arab-proposed initiative to settle the Palestinian cause was killed off by the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli regime's capital and relocation of its embassy to the ancient city.

The Arab states, headed by Egypt, for several decades insisted on the Pan-Arabism-powered military confrontation with Israeli regime as the sole viable way to retake the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories and thus get rid of a foe in the heart of the Arab world. But the West- backed Israeli military inflicted heavy defeats on the allied Arab armies. The failure on the battleground encouraged compromising approach and Arabs, mainly Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, embarked on a process of diplomatic normalization with Tel Aviv. The three actors were hopeful that their compromises will lead to the formation of a Palestinian state beside an Israeli state in response to Muslim and Arab public’s demands for urgent actions to force-stop massacring of the Palestinians. They also set eyes on the military, diplomatic, and economic interests as a result of saving the alliance with the West as an unwavering backer of Tel Aviv.

This view underpinned the Oslo agreement, backed by the Arab states and the West and signed by then leader of Palestinian Liberation Organization, Yasser Arafat, and the then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1993. The accord was followed in 2002 by the Saudi-sponsored Arab initiative.

Despite the fact that in next years Tel Aviv showed no respect to the agreements and commitments and pressed ahead with the old policy of occupying further Palestinian lands and expanding its illegal settlement projects, the Arab sides preserved the so-called peace negotiations as their fixed line of policy to end the decades-long dispute. Simultaneously, more Palestinians were killed and more Israeli sentiments were built. The Israelis destroyed more Palestinian houses and thus more people were displaced. Turning a blind eye to the international resolutions, the Israeli officials have turned to their Knesset bills to fully eliminate a historical state of Palestine from the map.

But Trump’s assumption of the power at the White House and his biased, unconditional support for Tel Aviv, especially recognition of the occupation of Palestinian territories which were supposed to return to their real owners via dialogue, officially left the Arab initiative in the lurch. Seeking a solution to yet another impasse, the top initiative proposers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates now press the Palestinians to accede to al-Quds sale to the Israelis in what many call the Saudi-encouraged “deal of the century.” Many other Arab states are living in indecision on the issue, on the other side.

In a quandary like this, to obtain peace and end the historical conflict in an internationally acceptable and violence-evading fashion, a return to the democratic mechanisms like holding referendum bears a solution. A referendum in Palestine is a proposal made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in 2000 and was reiterated on 10 June 2018.the Supreme Leader called for a plebiscite covering the whole Palestinian territories and all native Palestinians from all religions, including those who were forced to leave their homeland. The solution that in case of realization could lead to a unified Palestinian state across the Palestinian territories that included all native Muslims, Christians, and Jews. The initiative was recognized by the United Nations.

The proposal in practice guarantees the Muslim world’s exit from the current political uncertainty on Palestine. A Muslim world’s unified voice calling for a democratic poll with participation of the native people of Palestine (Muslims, Jews, Christians, and other religious and ethnic groups) for a self-determination can, on the one hand, gain various Palestinian groups’ support and, on the other hand, put strains on the Israelis and their Western backers, which always trumpet pro-human rights slogans, to bow to a democratic process. In fact, once the Muslim world supports the initiative, the Western governments, strong opponents of the solution, will find themselves in an awkward position of having to answer why democracy and self-determination is a bad idea when it comes to their allies.

For a long time, the Israelis and the West abused the rights of the Palestinians under the ruse of threats posed by their foreign backers. But a reference to the people’s votes under a healthy referendum discloses the reality of the Israelis’ fear of democracy that could lead to the Israeli regime’s collapse from inside.

The refugee crisis is also dealt with in referendum initiative. The Palestinian refugees’ fate has been the main challenging issue in any viable peace proposal presented by various sides. But the referendum idea can resolve it with an emphasis on the formation of a united Palestinian state for original Palestinians regardless of their religion.   

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Israeli Regime Referendum Peace West Iran

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities, Towns to Mark Intl. Quds Day
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir

Indian Armored-Vehicle Crushes Protesters in Kashmir

Hundreds of People Rally in Germany, Austria to Mark Intl Quds Day
Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally to Mark Quds Day amid Saudi Aggression
Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions