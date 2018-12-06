New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Four Detained over Fire in Iraq’s Ballot Box Warehouse

Four people have been detained in Iraq over accusations of torching a warehouse holding ballot boxes form the country’s recent parliamentary election.

US, N Korean Leaders Sign Document in Singapore North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed an undisclosed document on Tuesday following a historic summit between the two in Singapore.

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bomber Targets Ministry Building in Kabul At least 12 people have been killed, and more than 30 others wounded after a suicide bomber below himself out of an Afghan ministry building in Kabul, a government spokesman said.

Ramallah-Based Palestinians Urge PA to Lift Sanctions on Gaza Hundreds of occupied West Bank-based Palestinians poured onto the streets of Ramallah city, calling on Palestinian Authority to lift punitive sanctions against the besieged Gaza Strip.

US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington’s promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

Before, After Photos of NATO Intervention Highlight Devastation in Libya A young Libyan man took pictures in the city of Benghazi in 2018 in the same places where he had taken pictures in 2000 to show aftermath of NATO intervention in his country.

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President Syrian President Bashar Assad blamed the US, the UK, and France for supporting terrorists bloodshed in the war-torn country, while rejecting Western claims that he has been attacking his own people.

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

New Saudi-Emirati Bloc Bears Much about PGCC’s Silent Death

Alwaght- On Friday, the newly-formed Saudi-Emirati bloc, known as Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council (SECC), held its first official summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The meeting, co-chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were announced to be focused on economy, technology, and science. The crown princes, the sources familiar with the summit said, negotiated political, security, and military partnership between the two Persian Gulf monarchies. According to Saudi Arabia's Okaz dailythe two side's Saudi Arabia and UAE sign 20 deals and announce 44 joint projects, while installing a council of 16 ministers from the two states to supervise the implementation of the accords within next 12 months.

The deal to found the joint council was signed in May 2016, when the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, his son Prince Mohammed, and bin Zayed met in Jeddah. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s decision to speed up the foundation of the council came about 10 days after a bloc of four Saudi-led Arab states– Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain– cut off diplomatic ties to Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Arab emirate on June 13, 2017.

What did they agree on?

Here is a list of the areas they agreed to work together in:

- Designing a cohesive strategy for food and health security

- Strengthening joint social security system

- Joint oil, gas, and petrochemicals investment

- Founding a joint agricultural investment company with an initial capital of $5 billion

- Initiating a joint investment fund for renewable energies development

- Starting a joint investment fund for small and medium businesses

- Enhancing bilateral banking links

- Creating a concentrated data center for industrial sector

- Shoring up cooperation in economic laws and processes

- Coordination in offering military aids to foreign sides

- Cooperation in military and security sectors and taking steps toward military industries standardization

- Launching joint housing and production projects and also partnership in public services sector

- And founding a joint center for cooperation on infrastructural projects and financial technology development

The two leaders have also agreed to improve relationship between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to a strategic level as a short-term goal for the council. This comes while the two sides are at loggerheads as Saudi Arabia makes efforts to mend ties with Turkey and Muslim Brotherhood’s Yemen branch Al-Islah party. The UAE labels MB a terrorist organization.

Coordination instead of cooperation

But a look at the stated goals behind formation of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council reminds of the initial objectives of the Persian Gulf Arab states to form their bloc, (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), in the early 1980s which set to move in a track of political, military, and security convergence of the member states.

Here is a list of goals stated in the PGCC’s foundation manifesto:

- Firm inter-member coordination, cohesion, and improvement in all areas for the final goal of full unity

- Deepening the relations and cooperation potentials between the member countries

- Designing an agreed-upon manifesto in economic, financial, commercial, customs, transportation, and legislation areas

- Encouraging scientific and technical plans in areas such as industry, mining, agriculture, water resources, environment, wildlife, and founding scientific research centers

Now a flashback to the Cooperation Council’s foundation goals can help with observing the reality of the deep gaps in the six-nation body. They are so profound that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have decided to take a separate course by establishing their own council, hence announcing a silent death of the PGCC.

The political, ideological, territorial, and economic disputes among the Persian Gulf Arab states have historical roots, making the Cooperation Council apparently fail to meet its stated goals. Things even worsened over the past few years as the Saudi leadership body saw fundamental changes, making the PGCC immerse in an unprecedented crisis. Now Qatar is under an all-out ban of the four states for a year. After mediatory efforts to put an end to the Qatar crisis went nowhere, the SECC foundation signals chasms among the blockading nations. The Friday’s post-meeting official statement proves this reality. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi stated that the SECC is not an alternative to the PGCC. This, many analysts suggest, was an attempt by the two to eliminate a climate of frustration about continuation of Cooperation Council's life after announcing the Coordination Council.

Bahrain was not included

Bahrain is part of the alliance foisting a ban on Qatar and has been a major partner to Saudi Arabia over the past decades in economic, military, and security areas. Their cooperation outstrips Riyadh-Abu Dhabi’s collaborations. So, Manama’s absence in the new regional body was a point of doubt. As of now, the Bahraini officials have chosen to stay silent on the issue. But very likely the main reason behind Bahrain exclusion was to steer clear of prompting defections from the PGCC. By keeping Bahrain out of their new council, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi can help hide the reality about the Cooperation Council convergence efforts coming to an impasse. 

