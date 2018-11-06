US Continues to Arm Syrian Kurdish Militias despite Agreement with Turkey

Alwaght- The US is reportedly continuing to supply Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with arms despite Washington's promise to its NATO-ally Turkey no send more arms to the predominantly-Kurdish militias.

The SDF’s backbone, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has also been a source of tensions between Turkey and the US, which both are military active in Syria despite the Damascus government’s calls for them to leave Syrian soil.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group and an affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but the US considers the Kurdish group an ally in Syria.

A SDF source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik that the US is boosting its military presence in Deir ez-Zor.

"There are three US military bases in the region, where the Americans are strengthening their presence. Over the last four days, the United States has sent us 250 trucks with Hummer armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and pick-ups, as part of the operation against ISIS, which we continue to wage in eastern Deir ez-Zor. The US ammunition and armored vehicles are delivered overland from the territory of northern Iraq through the Semelka border control post, and from there to the east of Deir ez-Zor."

According to the Russian news agency, to date, the US has sent a total of 4,800 trucks with weapons and armored vehicles for the Kurdish militias.

The news came while, Turkey and the US have recently agreed a plan on disarming the YPG and its withdrawal from the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that ISIS "remaining pockets of resistance" were located only in areas controlled by the US, in response to US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's claims that the SDF was the "only organization at the time that was able to throw" Daesh "off track" in Syria.

"All this time Washington has focused on financing and direct arms supplies to fictional 'Syrian opposition' totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet, the vast majority of US-supplied arms and ammunition have fallen into the hands of the Syrian al-Qaeda branch – Nusra Front [terrorist group, banned in Russia] and Daesh, who have sought, like Washington, to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government," Konashenkov said.