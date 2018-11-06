Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

“Today, democracy is a modern method, which is accepted by the entire world. We said that to determine the fate of the historical country of Palestine, they must refer to the people of Palestine and this proposal has been registered at the United Nations as the Islamic Republic’s opinion,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a group of university professors and academics in Tehran.

The Leader added that a poll must be conducted among Palestinians, who have lived there since 100 years or 80 years ago, including Muslims, Jews and Christians, and whether they live inside our outside the occupied territories.

“Then whatever they said [and voted for] it must be done. Is this a bad idea? Aren’t European countries ready to understand this?” the Leader asked.

Referring to a recent European tour by the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he aimed to undermine Iran's standing and influence in the region, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Then that oppressor [and] wicked … child killer goes [to other countries and] plays the victim that Iran wants to do away with several millions of our population.”

“That European audience also listens to him, shakes his head and does not say that it is you [Israelis] who are currently committing these crimes in Gaza and al-Quds,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “At the present time, we are one country in the world, which has the highest number of enemies among arrogant governments and worthless powers and also have the highest number of supporters among the masses in many countries.”

The Leader then added that the prestige that the Islamic Republic has in many countries, including neighboring and other countries, is not matched by any other country and no other country is as much prestigious and has as many supporters as the Islamic Republic has.

“This is why [the Islamic Republic] also has wicked and determined enemies,” the Leader emphasized.