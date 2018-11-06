Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 11 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

Syrian President Bashar Assad blamed the US, the UK, and France for supporting terrorists bloodshed in the war-torn country, while rejecting Western claims that he has been attacking his own people.

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

Assad Slams West for Supporting Terrorists in Syria to Topple President

Referendum: Iran Leader’s Solution for Palestine

Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

US Attacking Syrian Civilians Who Refuse to Join Separatist Militias: FM

Afghanistan Approves Deployment of UAE, Qatar Troops

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader

Ankara, Washington Agree on Withdrawal, Disarming US-Backed Kurdish Militias in N Syria

Gangs of Zionist Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque as Quds Day Approaches

HR Group Exposes US-Led Collation’s Massacre in Syria’s Raqqa

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions

UK Mosques, Opposition Urge Probe into Conservative Party Islamophobia

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza

US Fingerprints All over Nicaragua’s Bloody Unrest

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists

Jordan’s Protests Roots: Economic Woes, King’s Palestinian Policy

US-Led Coalition Attacks Syrian Military Positions in Deir Ezzor

Washington’s Impossible Mission in Iraq: Making Alliance with Anti-US Sadr

Iraq to Execute 150 ISIS Terrorists

EU to Ditch Dollar for Iran Oil Payments amid US Sanction Threats

Militant’s Shelling Kills Four Russian Servicemen in Syria’s Deir Ez-zor

If Talks with Europe Fail, Iran Should Exit Nuclear Deal: Expert

Saudi Crown Prince Whereabouts Unknown Amid Speculation

Militants Clash with Security Forces in Saudi City of Taif , One Dead

Iran To Sue US for ISIS Terror Attacks, Based on Trump’s Remarks

US Attempts to Force OPCW to Level Accusations against Syria: Russia

US Eyes Anti-Iran Front, Claiming It’s Not Hitting Ordinary Iranians

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal

Iraqis Go to Polls in First Parliamentary Election Since ISIS Defeat

UK Arms Sale to Israeli Regime Reach Record Level amid Gaza Massacre

Muslims States Call For Deploying Forces to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Referendum: Iran Leader's Solution for Palestine

Monday 11 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Referendum: Iran Leader's Solution for Palestine
Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

“Today, democracy is a modern method, which is accepted by the entire world. We said that to determine the fate of the historical country of Palestine, they must refer to the people of Palestine and this proposal has been registered at the United Nations as the Islamic Republic’s opinion,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a group of university professors and academics in Tehran.

The Leader added that a poll must be conducted among Palestinians, who have lived there since 100 years or 80 years ago, including Muslims, Jews and Christians, and whether they live inside our outside the occupied territories.

“Then whatever they said [and voted for] it must be done. Is this a bad idea? Aren’t European countries ready to understand this?” the Leader asked.

Referring to a recent European tour by the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he aimed to undermine Iran's standing and influence in the region, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Then that oppressor [and] wicked … child killer goes [to other countries and] plays the victim that Iran wants to do away with several millions of our population.”

“That European audience also listens to him, shakes his head and does not say that it is you [Israelis] who are currently committing these crimes in Gaza and al-Quds,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “At the present time, we are one country in the world, which has the highest number of enemies among arrogant governments and worthless powers and also have the highest number of supporters among the masses in many countries.”

The Leader then added that the prestige that the Islamic Republic has in many countries, including neighboring and other countries, is not matched by any other country and no other country is as much prestigious and has as many supporters as the Islamic Republic has.

“This is why [the Islamic Republic] also has wicked and determined enemies,” the Leader emphasized.

 

Tags :

Palestine Iran Leader Israeli Regime

Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City
Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities, Towns to Mark Intl. Quds Day
Syrian Army Discovers Large Tunnel, Weapons Depot in Newly-Liberated Southern Damascus
Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Tank Shelling on Northern Gaza
Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City

Canadians Protest G7 Summit in Quebec City

Palestinians Hold Funerals for Quds Day Victims in Gaza
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally to Mark Quds Day amid Saudi Aggression
Over 250,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions
Palestine: Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza Strip