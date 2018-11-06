Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 11 June 2018

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

New Economic Page in Sight as Iran, EEU Sign Free Trade Pact The two sides hope that the agreement will boost multi-party trade as US stages a pressure campaign against Iran after scarping nuclear deal.

World Reacts against Israeli Regime Killing of 61 Palestinians, Injuring 2,700 Israeli regime forces killed at least 61 and injured 2,700 Palestinians who gathered near Gaza fence border on Monday for the climax of a six-week demonstration coinciding with the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday only Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical country, must determine fate of Palestine.

Saudi, UAE, Kuwaiti Rulers to Meet over Jordan Crisis Saudi Arabian king Salman called for a meeting with his counterparts from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Jordan to address Amman’s deep-running financial woes.

Al-Qaeda Attacks Syria’s Shiite Towns of Foua, Kefraya Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists have attacked Syrian towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, where Shiite people have been besieged since 2015.

N Korea Leader in Singapore for Summit with US President North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Russia Plays Key Role in Iran Deal survival: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Russia plays a key role in maintaining the nuclear deal the Islamic Republic signed with major world powers in 2015 after US withdrawal from the agreement.

UK Turns Blind Eye to Arms Exports that Divert to Terrorists An arms sales watchdog blamed the UK government over its failure to disclose intelligence that could save the lives of thousands of people involved in ongoing global conflicts.

Trump Pans ’Dishonest, Weak’ Trudeau for ’ False Statements’ US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "dishonest and weak".

Saudi Regime Arrests 2 more Female Activists in Escalating Crackdown Saudi Arabia has arrested two more female activists as the West-backed kingdom presses ahead with its clampdown on dissent.

Russia, China Boost National Currencies Trade Russia and China have reached an agreement on Friday to raise the share of ruble-yuan trade settlements.

Half Million Malnourished Children around Lake Chad Facing Death: UN Some half a million severely malnourished children around Africa’s Lake Chad need life-saving assistance, The United Nations has warned, saying funding for humanitarian aid in the region was dramatically low.

China Vows to Uphold Trade Ties with Iran Despite US Sanctions Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws.

280,000 Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa on Quds Day, 4 Killed in Gaza Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayers in al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds despite Israeli restrictions.

Great War to Liberate Occupied Palestinian Territories: Hezbollah Leader Hezbollah leader urges Israelis to return back to their homelands otherwise a great war will erupt and liberate Palestinian territories.

Iran Categorically Rules Out Talks with US Over New Deal Iran has categorically ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the United States on a new agreement,

Oman Warns UAE, Says Patience with Neighbors Running Out Oman has warned the UAE over continued violations and said that its patience with neighboring countries is running out .

Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel 60 Imams amid Crackdown on ’Political Islam’ The Austrian government has announced plans to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 imams in an ongoing crackdown

Human Rights Violations Worsening in Bahrain: Report A new report on the human rights violations in Bahrain paints a gleam picture of a worsening situation amid unabated brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests .

World Marks Quds Day Amid Hope for Palestine Liberation Millions of people are expected to take to the streets across Iran and other parts of the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians on Quds Day.

US, Israeli Regime Behind Former Lebanese PM Hariri’s Assassination: MP A Lebanese member of parliament has accused the United States and the Israeli regime of being behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Monday 11 June 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Seeks SCO Membership to Repel US Sanctions

Making Way for Iran to Join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Alwaght- The Iranian President Hasan Rouhani traveled to China on Friday, starting a three-day visit to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit hosted by the Chinese province of Qingdao.

SCO was founded in 2001 by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran was one of the primary accession bidders. It was accepted as an observer state at the significant economic bloc after Mongolia was accepted a couple of years earlier.

It is the world’s biggest regional organization geographically and demographically, as it is one of the strongest organizations economically. In 2017, the SCO states’ population accounted for nearly 50 percent of the globe’s population, their economies accounted for one-fourth of the global GDP, and their territories 80 percent of Eurasia.

Iran is shifting to the East

The US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal on May 8 and announced economic sanctions on Tehran, which were lifted after the 2015 accord, will be re-imposed within three months. Trump even threatened with more pressures on the Islamic Republic in the upcoming months. The Iranian President trips’ goals go far beyond the simple summit participation. He seeks to garner the Eastern powers’ support to stymie Trump’s anti-Tehran economic strains.

After US pullout, the question rose that will the international companies stay in Iran if Iran adheres to its nuclear commitments? Iran hopes that after the Western companies’ exodus from its projects after Washington abandoned the seven-party agreement, it can fill the vacuum with the expansion of the partnership with the SCO states, mainly China, Russia, and India.

President Rouhani met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed ways to boost Tehran-Beijing’s political and business ties. After Iran and six world powers– The US, China, Russia, Britain, France, and Germany– signed the nuclear agreement in June 2015, President Xi headed a large economic delegation to Iran in January 2016. Both sides pledged to bolster trade exchange to $60 billion by 2025. In 2017, the couple’s trade went beyond $37.2 billion, showing a 20 percent growth compared to 2016. China’s lender, CITIC Group, signed a deal with Tehran last year, providing the Islamic Republic with $10 billion in loans. Moreover, China Development Bank signed preliminary deals with Iran for $15 billion in infrastructure and production projects, Iran’s Central Bank Governor Valiollah Seif told the media last year.

Certainly, the shored-up Chinese-Iranian ties will grant Beijing a scope to enlarge its political and economic weight in West Asia region. Xi’s China seeks to unseat the US as the largest global power within a decade. China’s plan New Silk Road, covering 68 countries with 65 percent of the global population and 40 percent of global GDP and the world history’s largest infrastructure and investment project, is designed to meet this objective. The main goal is to revive the ancient Silk Road, the old time’s longest trade route linking China to the West. One of the New Silk Road’s six-line land routes passes through Iran.

Talking to the Global Times news outlet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on June 6 said that Rouhani’s visit to China will help a motion of Chinese-Iranian relations to a strategic level. Asked by the Iranian IRNA news agency about China’s view about the exit of Western companies from Iran due to US pressure, she answered on Saturday Beijing has always objected to any imposition of unilateral sanctions against other nations based on domestic laws, adding that Chin and Iran has always maintained their economic and trade ties, and will continue such relations based on international rules and regulations.

China’s resolve to do business in Iran was exhibited even before Iran president’s trip. When in May France’s energy giant Total said it was withdrawing from an oil and gas venture in Iran due to the renewed US sanctions, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) immediately promised major Total’s Iran share acquisition. Responding to Total’s announcement, Iran gave the French firm 60 days to obtain US ban exemptions or transfer share to CNPC.

In addition to China, India, another giant power in the bloc, eyes relations boost with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a need for its own growth without showing a willingness to bow to US pressures to isolate Tehran. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited India on May 28 and met in New Delhi with his counterpart Sushma Swaraj. The bilateral focused on oil supply and India-financed Iran’s Chabahar Port development project. She told the media at a news conference with Zarif “India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country”, in a blatant rejection of US sanctions. New Delhi severely fears falling behind its regional rival China in a battle of influence in energy-rich West Asia. It finds Iran a perfect energy supplier owing to its geographical closeness.

Road to accession  

Iran is a seeker of official SCO membership. To this end, Iran needs all members’ permission before. Russia ties Iran’s entry to the bloc to all international sanctions lifting. The 2015 UN ban relief paved the way for Iran accession. Despite official Russian, Indian, and Pakistani agreement with Iran to be a member, this year’s SCO’s summit declined to put Iran membership on its agenda. Many suggest Beijing’s opposition stands behind the decline.

China’s main drive to oppose is West-Tehran’s profound strategic and ideological rifts which Beijing is afraid could rock the deep-rooted and huge Chinese business ties with the West amid already burgeoning Trump trade war against China. Beijing’s trade volume with the US and EU altogether goes beyond $1.5 trillion.

However, Iran is optimistic that its potentials, involving its energy, natural, human resources, geopolitical position, and 80-million consumer market, provide it with play cards to overcome challenges and make it to the SCO membership.  

 

Iran SCO China Russia US Sanctions

